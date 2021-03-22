M Capital Management closes first $31M VC fund to invest in early-stage startups

By Sujata Sangwan|22nd Mar 2021
The fund anticipates investing in about 40 early-stage ventures with an average initial cheque size of about $500,000.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Singapore-based venture capital firm M Capital Management has closed its maiden M Venture Partners (MVP) fund at $30.85 million. The fund is sector-agnostic and invests primarily in Southeast Asia and selectively, in India.

It plans to invest mainly in Seed and Pre-Series A companies focused on technology-enabled B2B or B2B2C business models. The fund anticipates investing in about 40 early-stage ventures with an average initial cheque size of about $500,000.

MVP was founded in 2019 by Mayank Parekh, who brings to bear 30 years of professional experience as both a seasoned investor and previously, a top tier management consultant. He is joined by Joachim Ackermann, who builds on his decades of business experience in top global technology firms, most recently as Managing Director of Google Asia-Pacific, as well as with a top-tier management consultancy.

M Capital Management

(L-R): Joachim Ackermann and Mayank Parekh

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Singapore startup Raena raises $9M in Series A round led by Alpha Wave Incubation, Alpha JWC Ventures

Senior team members include Dr Tanuja Rajah who joins from Entrepreneur First, and Chethana Ellepola, previously the Research Director at Acquity Stockbrokers.

“We intend to remain sector-agnostic in this maiden fund. However, we are extremely focused on investing in seasoned talent. We seek to partner with entrepreneurs who have pedigree professional experience and strong academic backgrounds. While it may sound simplistic, at this early stage, it’s all about ensuring the talent has the mental acuity, maturity and resilience to build to last,” said Mayank.

To date, MVP claims to have made 11 investments. Portfolio companies include the multi-disciplinary behavioural health coaching startup Naluri; an AI-enabled lending and credit-as-a-service company Impact Credit Solutions; XEN Capital, an alternative investment fund aggregator ‘democratizing investing’; and Cipher Cancer Clinics that deploys an asset-lite and digitally-focused delivery model for more affordable and accessible cancer care in India.


MVP said it has also enjoyed recent success with the public listing of design and 3D metal printing company 3D Metal Forge on the Australian Stock Exchange last week.

“While maintaining Southeast-Asian, broader regional and global aspirations, a majority of our portfolio companies will be Singapore-headquartered. Singapore presents a fabulous venture ecosystem and support network for our entrepreneurs, and an ideal springboard to launch innovative and disruptive technology startups across multiple markets,” added Joachim.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

Building for Bharat: How these entrepreneurs from Bihar built a startup to help people overcome language barriers

Funding alert: Bengaluru bike rental startup Tilt raises $125,000 from Y Combinator

10K investors, 500 channel partners: How this proptech startup is disrupting India’s fractional real estate market

Daily Capsule
Presenting The CapTable, YourStory’s premium-subscription product
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

GIDS LIVE, APAC's biggest conference for software practitioners is here

Funding alert: Bengaluru bike rental startup Tilt raises $125,000 from Y Combinator

Mumbai-based fitness startup Aquatein bets on protein water

Presenting The CapTable, YourStory’s premium-subscription product

One year of lockdown: Most low-income Indian households got their first phones for ‘padhai’, edtech startups say

One year of lockdown: Learnings from the pandemic and the road ahead for the Indian entrepreneur ecosystem

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter