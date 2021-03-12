The first edition of The MAKERS Conference, India 2021 will celebrate women

By Kanishk Singh & Suman Singh|12th Mar 2021
The MAKERS Conference, India 2021 will bring together influential women from all walks of life to discuss and deliberate on policies, initiatives, and efforts.
Good morning!


The role of women in society can no longer be ignored if India has to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025. To accelerate the participation of women, workplaces have to be more equal and inclusive. 


But, how does one go about that? 


Marking its first edition, The MAKERS Conference, India 2021 will bring together influential women from all walks of life to discuss and deliberate on policies, initiatives, and efforts that can be taken to not only make spaces more participatory for women, but also help them shine in their respective fields.

MAKERS conference

The two-day-long event, which kicks off today, will offer an immersive, all-virtual experience, and feature compelling narratives, conversations, panels, and fireside chats aimed at lending a platform to women’s voices and stories. It will be followed by an award ceremony to recognise the contributions of trailblazing women who are creating positive, lasting impact in their fields and accelerating the women's movement in India by inspiring a whole generation of aspiring girls/women.


Check out the complete lineup of speakers here.


Sign up for a FREE limited-access experience pass to attend The MAKERS Conference, India 2021 virtually.


The Interview

The food and restaurant industry was among the worst hit during the pandemic, with an estimated 60 percent of brick-and-mortar businesses shutting down in the last one year. Chaayos knew that only those brands that could gain the customers' trust when it comes to safety of hygiene would manage to sail through the crisis. Leveraging its eight-year expertise in the F&B segment, Chaayos drew up a multi-fold plan to accelerate its recovery post the lockdown. Here’s how it went about it. 


Editor’s Pick: App Friday

In the age of paywalled internet services, tracking and managing subscriptions can be quite a task. Enter Skaffer, an all-in-one subscription tracker that helps iPhone users trim down subscriptions, manage recurring expenses, and get timely reminders for payments or cancellations. Read more.

Skaffer app

Photo: YS


Startup Spotlight

Omay Foods offers healthy, ready-to-eat snacks using Rajasthani traditions


Vijay Katta wanted to give up junk eating, but he could not find healthy snacks that could be carried around easily. Recognising a gap in the space, he launched Omay Foods in 2018. The D2C brand sells healthy , ready-to-eat snacks, which are prepared by roasting stuff in rock salt — supposedly an old Rajasthani tradition. Read more.

omay


News & Updates

  • Axis Bank launched India’s first contactless wearable payment device to allow customers to make on-the-go transactions more conveniently. Announcing the 'Wear N Pay' wearable devices brand, the private lender said it is the first bank in India to offer such a service.






Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Shradha Sharma
Today, women need to ask themselves: “Do I have a circle of women who are my champions, supporters and sponsors?" Ask yourself this. And if you don’t have a circle of women champions, create one. Cultivate your own champions.

— Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory Media


