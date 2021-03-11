CAIT launches Bharat e-Market; vendor onboarding starts for the ecommerce portal

Traders' body CAIT on Thursday launched a vendor onboarding mobile app for its upcoming ecommerce portal 'Bharat e-Market.'

The app will enable businesses and service providers to register on the portal and create their own "e-dukaan."

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said its 'purely Indian' Bharat e-Market portal will comply with all the rules and regulations of the country.





CAIT has been engaged in a tirade against foreign ecommerce companies, accusing them of violating the country's FDI policy norms — a charge denied by the firms.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, "The way in which the ecommerce market is greatly vitiated by foreign ecommerce entities through their arbitrariness and violating the rules and laws of the country, it was essential to create an ecommerce portal fully dedicated to the traders and consumers of India."

The traders' body aims to onboard seven lakh traders on the portal by December this year and one crore traders by December 2023. More than 40,000 trade associations across India will play a crucial role in onboarding the traders, it said.

"Most importantly, there will be no charge for creating an e-dukan nor any commission on business done on the portal. The other e-commerce portals are charging commission from 5 percent to 35 percent on transactions happening on their portal," Khandelwal said at a press conference.

He said no foreign investment in the portal will be accepted and users' data will remain in India.





Moreover, no Chinese goods will be allowed for sale on the portal, Khandelwal said, adding that special emphasis will be accorded to products made by women entrepreneurs, artisans, and craftsmen.





"The portal will comply with all rules and regulations of the Indian government both in letter and spirit," Khandelwal added.





CAIT National President BC Bhartia said in pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of 'vocal for local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' CAIT has developed its Bharat e-Market portal that will provide both B2B and B2C business opportunities.