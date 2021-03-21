Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

By Neelanjan Chakraborty|21st Mar 2021
The man who bought the digital art or non-fungible token (NFT) has revealed himself as the mystery buyer, Vignesh Sundaresan.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

A programmer, Vignesh Sundaresan, has paid a record $69.3 million for a digital artwork last week, delineating it as a shot fired for all ethnicities to be treated fairly.


He wrote in his blog, “Indians and people of colour that they too could be patrons, that crypto was an equalizing power between the West and the Rest, and that the global south was rising.”


On Thursday, Sundaresan, a blockchain entrepreneur based in Singapore, penned his journey in a blog post titled ‘NFTs: The First 5000 Beeples: How Two immigrants from Tamil Nadu bought a piece of digital art for $69 M. And what we’re funding next.’


The blog also covered the story of ‘Twobadour’, or Anand Venkateshwaran, the steward of Metapurse, a crypto-based fund financed by Metakovan.

Vignesh

ALSO READ

What are NFTs, the cryptographic tokens that are making the news

Further, Sundaresan also took it to the blog to announce a $5 00,000 Metapurse fellowship for crypto storytellers.

Describing Metapurse, he wrote, “Metapurse is a crypto-exclusive fund that specializes in identifying early-stage projects across blockchain infrastructure, finance, art, unique collectibles, and virtual estate. The thesis of Metapurse is that the art of the Metapurse will be crucial, beautiful, digital, and cryptographical. And it will be stored on-chain.”

On NFT art to be precise, he wrote “Anyone can create NFT art, anyone can buy it, anyone can see it, and anyone can be inspired by it. Dominant cultures have a tendency to imperialize, to centralize. We see the global Metaverse as an antidote to this tendency.”


NFT utilises the same blockchain technology behind cryptocurrency to anything from art to sports trading cards into virtual collector’s items that cannot make a facsimile of.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[The Turning Point] How a medical emergency pushed this 18-year-old entrepreneur to launch a co-living startup

10K investors, 500 channel partners: How this proptech startup is disrupting India’s fractional real estate market

Netflix, Prime Video, or HotStar? This fintech startup lets you watch what you want with subscription-sharing

[Startup Bharat] To give up junk food, this Jaipur resident set up a healthy snack brand using a Rajasthani tradition

Daily Capsule
Snapdeal’s Kunal Bahl talks of overcoming obstacles
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tradition and technology: how these entrepreneurs are monetising Indian culture and crafts

[YS Learn] How Kochi-based startup Kerala Banana Chips started its fundraising journey with 100X.VC

Seven recently launched VC funds aimed at boosting tech startups in India

Building for Bharat: How these entrepreneurs from Bihar built a startup to help people overcome language barriers

Snapdeal’s Kunal Bahl talks of overcoming obstacles

Swiggy’s Vivek Sunder on understanding evolving customer behaviour and hiring CXOs in Indian startups