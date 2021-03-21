Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

A programmer, Vignesh Sundaresan, has paid a record $69.3 million for a digital artwork last week, delineating it as a shot fired for all ethnicities to be treated fairly.





He wrote in his blog, “Indians and people of colour that they too could be patrons, that crypto was an equalizing power between the West and the Rest, and that the global south was rising.”





On Thursday, Sundaresan, a blockchain entrepreneur based in Singapore, penned his journey in a blog post titled ‘NFTs: The First 5000 Beeples: How Two immigrants from Tamil Nadu bought a piece of digital art for $69 M. And what we’re funding next.’





The blog also covered the story of ‘Twobadour’, or Anand Venkateshwaran, the steward of Metapurse, a crypto-based fund financed by Metakovan.

Further, Sundaresan also took it to the blog to announce a $5 00,000 Metapurse fellowship for crypto storytellers.

Describing Metapurse, he wrote, “Metapurse is a crypto-exclusive fund that specializes in identifying early-stage projects across blockchain infrastructure, finance, art, unique collectibles, and virtual estate. The thesis of Metapurse is that the art of the Metapurse will be crucial, beautiful, digital, and cryptographical. And it will be stored on-chain.”

On NFT art to be precise, he wrote “Anyone can create NFT art, anyone can buy it, anyone can see it, and anyone can be inspired by it. Dominant cultures have a tendency to imperialize, to centralize. We see the global Metaverse as an antidote to this tendency.”





NFT utilises the same blockchain technology behind cryptocurrency to anything from art to sports trading cards into virtual collector’s items that cannot make a facsimile of.