Redmi Note 10 series: All you need to know about Xiaomi's new smartphone range

The Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched the latest iteration of its Note series of phones under the Redmi brand. The refreshed series comprises three new smartphones — Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.





The new Redmi Note 10 series brings several notable upgrades over the last year’s version, the Redmi Note 9. The most prominent of these is the inclusion of a Super AMOLED panel. The top-end Redmi Note 10 Pro Max boasts of 120 Hz refresh rate and a 1200 nits brightness.





Here’s all you need to know about the new Redmi Note 10 series:

The Redmi Note 10 series will go on sale in India on March 16, 2021. Image Source: MI Blog

Design, display, and colour

The Redmi Note 10 series follows Xiaomi’s Evol design language with only subtle differences. The base Redmi Note 10 gets a 6.43-inch 60 Hz, full HD+ display with a plastic back against the glass backs of the other two variants.





The Pro and Pro Max variants get a bigger 6.67-inch full HD+ with a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 certification. To keep prices in check, Xiaomi has given the Redmi Note 10 Corning Gorilla Glass 3, while the other two variants get Corning Gorilla Glass 5.





Redmi Note 10 tips the scales at just 178 grams, while the Pro and Pro Max variants weigh 192 grams. In fact, the latter two variants boast of a 1,200 nits peak brightness, while the base variant comes close with a 1,100 nits rated peak brightness.

All three phones get an IP53 splash resistance, notch cut out for the front camera, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm headphone jack (a rarity these days), and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Redmi Note 10 comes in Frost White, Shadow Black, and Aqua Green colours. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be sold in India in Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, and Dark Night.

Processor and memory

The base variant of the Redmi Note 10 is powered by a Snapdragon 678 SoC, with a maximum clock speed of 2.2Ghz, paired with Adreno 612 GPU. This is the first time the 11nm Snapdragon 678 chipset is making its way into an Indian phone. It will be offered in 4GB and 6GB LPDDR4x RAM options, while ROM options include 64GB and 128GB UFS2.2 flash storage.





Both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are powered by the 8nm Snapdragon 732G chipset with Adreno 618 GPU. This octa-core processor is clocked at a maximum speed of 2.3 GHz. RAM options for both the models are 6GB and 8GB, while storage (ROM) options include 64GB and 128GB in the Pro and a single 128GB option in the Pro Max.





All three phones get an expandable storage option up to 512GB via a dedicated micro SD card slot.

Optics

Redmi Note 10 is offered with a modest 48MP camera with a Sony IMX582 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front has a 13MP selfie camera doing the duty.





The mid variant Redmi Note 10 Pro gets a 64MP primary camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL GW3 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 118-degree field of view, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.





On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 Pro gets a 108MP camera that uses Samsung's ISOCELL HM2 sensor. The other three cameras are the same as the Note 10 Pro, while both phones are fitted with the same 16GB selfie camera.

Battery

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max are fitted with a 5,020 mAh battery, while the Redmi Note 10 gets a 5,000 mAh battery. All three phones get a 33-watt fast charger, provided out of the box.

Price and availability

The regular Redmi Note 10 starts at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB version and goes up to Rs 13,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage option. This phone will go on sale in India on March 16, 2021.





Redmi Note 10 Pro prices start at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB/64GB option and goes up to Rs 18,999 for the 8GB/128GB option. The mid variant phone will be available from March 17, 2021.





Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starts at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB/64GB version and goes up to Rs 21,999 for the range-topping 8GB/128GB version, which will go on sale on March 18, 2021.