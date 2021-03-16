Poco to unveil Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 on March 22: All details here

By Neelanjan Chakraborty|16th Mar 2021
Poco’s new smartphones will be launched in India on March 30 and will carry competitive price tags.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Chinese smartphone maker Poco is all set to unveil two new devices on March 22, 2021. Posting a teaser on Twitter, the company has confirmed the global unveil. This will be almost a week ahead of the India launch, which is slated for March 30, 2021.


While an official confirmation is awaited, the Xiaomi-owned brand is expected to showcase two devices — Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3.

Positioned as budget flagship phones, the devices will be unveiled virtually with live streams on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube at 8 pm GMT (5:30 pm IST).

What we know so far

The Poco F3 is expected to be a rebadged Redmi K40 that was unveiled in China last month. The latter is powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 870 chipset. Optics include a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. The front camera is a 20MP lens.


The phone does not carry a headphone jack but has stereo speakers. The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass sensors.


Just like the Redmi K40, the Poco F3 is expected to carry forward the same 4,250 mAh battery, which supports 33-watt fast charging.

ALSO READ

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro bookings start; company releases teaser video

In comparison, the upcoming Poco X3 Pro is expected to house a Snapdragon 860 processor, and not the flagship Snapdragon 888. The former is set to be a 4G-only chipset to keep costs under check.


The camera setup is expected to be the same as that of the Poco F3, but rumour mills also suggest the use of a Sony-sourced 64MP shooter.

Poco X3 Pro teaser

The Poco X3 Pro is expected to get a 120Hz display, while its battery is rumoured to be a 5,200 mAh unit.


Poco claims that it will break “the price-performance (P:P) benchmark,” with the new phones. It expects the devices to be priced competitively, possibly undercutting the rivals.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Femtech startup Say Cheese raises seed round at Rs 10 Cr valuation

[Funding alert] Edtech platform Leap Finance raises $17 M in Series B round led by Jungle Ventures

Accel’s Founder Stack announces 11 startups of its consumer tech cohort

Zomato forays into dietary supplements, makes its own 'made in India' brand

Daily Capsule
Indian companies rush to list on the bourses
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Estonia-based VIVEO Health partners with Voll Sante to promote nutritional and physical therapy in India

Accel’s Founder Stack announces 11 startups of its consumer tech cohort

Zomato forays into dietary supplements, makes its own 'made in India' brand

After a successful pilot in Bengaluru, GAME’s Xcelerator programme to impact 50,000 women entrepreneurs in Karnataka

[Funding alert] BlackSoil NBFC raises Rs 22 Cr via NCDs to invest in growth startups, MSMEs

Why a YouTube user tipped influencer Tanmay Bhatt £500 to play carrom on social real-money gaming platform GetMega

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details

20

Mar

FinTech India Live

Virtual

View Details