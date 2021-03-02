Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, pays Rs 250

By Sujata Sangwan|2nd Mar 2021
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi.
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad took the first dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine in Patna on Tuesday, for which he paid Rs 250.

 

All the Union Ministers have volunteered to pay the price fixed for the vaccine, Prasad said in a tweet on Tuesday. He also shared a picture of himself getting inoculated.


"I also got myself administered the 'Made in India' vaccine – Covaxin – at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna. Though the anti-coronavirus vaccine is free in Bihar, I paid Rs 250 to the hospital as a price for the shot," he added.

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine opened at 9 am today. Are you eligible?


Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was administered the dose at the Army’s Research and Referral (RR) Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, a day after the start of the second phase of the inoculation drive.

 

The minister said the vaccine is completely safe.

 

“The first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to me at RR Hospital today. India’s resolve for making the country COVID-free has been strengthened by this inoculation drive. The vaccine is completely safe and hassle-free. #LargestVaccineDrive,” he tweeted.


"I salute the efforts of India's scientists and doctors who developed the vaccine in a short span of time. I also thank the doctors and paramedic staff at the RR Hospital for the vaccination. I urge everyone who is eligible to take the vaccine and make India COVID-free," the minister added.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at Delhi's AIIMS and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.


"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said.

Edited by Diya Koshy George

