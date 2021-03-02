Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, pays Rs 250
- +0
- +0
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad took the first dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine in Patna on Tuesday, for which he paid Rs 250.
All the Union Ministers have volunteered to pay the price fixed for the vaccine, Prasad said in a tweet on Tuesday. He also shared a picture of himself getting inoculated.
"I also got myself administered the 'Made in India' vaccine – Covaxin – at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna. Though the anti-coronavirus vaccine is free in Bihar, I paid Rs 250 to the hospital as a price for the shot," he added.
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was administered the dose at the Army’s Research and Referral (RR) Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, a day after the start of the second phase of the inoculation drive.
The minister said the vaccine is completely safe.
“The first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to me at RR Hospital today. India’s resolve for making the country COVID-free has been strengthened by this inoculation drive. The vaccine is completely safe and hassle-free. #LargestVaccineDrive,” he tweeted.
"I salute the efforts of India's scientists and doctors who developed the vaccine in a short span of time. I also thank the doctors and paramedic staff at the RR Hospital for the vaccination. I urge everyone who is eligible to take the vaccine and make India COVID-free," the minister added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at Delhi's AIIMS and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.
"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.
"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said.
Edited by Diya Koshy George
- +0
- +0