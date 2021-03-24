[Funding alert] Parent firm of Dream 11 raises $400M at $5B valuation

By Thimmaya Poojary|24th Mar 2021
According to Dream Sports, this is the largest investment in the Indian sports tech ecosystem to date and is a testimony to its growing market potential.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Fantasy sports unicorn startup Dream Sports, which owns the flagship brand Dream 11, has raised $400 million in second investment led by TCV, D1 Capital Partners, and Falcon Edge.


This round, which also saw participation from existing investors, valued Dream Sports at $5 billion, according to reports. The existing investors are Tiger Global, ChrysCapital, TPG Growth, Steadview Capital, and Footpath Ventures.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Dream Sports on the transaction.
Dream11

ALSO READ

Sachin Tendulkar to promote fantasy sports after signing on as Paytm First Games' brand ambassador

Besides Dream 11, the other brands in the portfolio include FanCode and DreamX. According to this unicorn, this is the largest investment in the Indian sports tech ecosystem to date and is a testimony to its growing market potential.

On the investment, Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Dream Sports, said, “This is a huge vote of confidence to the Indian startup ecosystem. We have created the fantasy sports category in India to drive digital engagement to real-life sporting events and bring fans closer to the sport they love.”

He further said, “Our growth trajectory is also a testimony to the honourable Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India.


This investment into Dream Sports comes ahead of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.


Founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream Sports is located in Mumbai and employs close to 600 people. This is the first investment by global growth equity firm TCV in India, and as part of its portfolio, it has invested in companies such as Netflix, Airbnb, Sportradar, and Peloton.


On the investment, Gopi Vaddi, General Partner at TCV, said, “India is home to the world's largest and most energetic sports fan base with a dynamic mix that is unique to the subcontinent. Dream Sports is serving this community with a highly innovative product offering. We are inspired by what Harsh, Bhavit, and the Dream Sports team have built, and we look forward to partnering with them.”

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

Govt hikes PF limit to Rs 5 lakh for earning tax-free interest

Google Vice President Caesar Sengupta to step down from the company

Cryptocurrencies set to be banned in India, traders to be penalised: Govt

Daily Capsule
Why IvyCap’s 22X exit from Purplle could make startups a viable asset class
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Rockstud Capital invests in AI-driven content assistant Instoried

CCI terms WhatsApp's conduct on updated privacy policy "exploitative and exclusionary"; orders probe

Industrial activities may gather further momentum on rise in govt capex, vaccination drive: Kant

[Funding alert] ChrysCapital invests $50M in Safex Chemicals for a minority stake

[Funding alert] Saas startup Voiro raises $1.8M in pre-Series A round led by Mela Ventures, 1Crowd

Practo launches 24x7 veterinary telemedicine and online consultation services for pets

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter