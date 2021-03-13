Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 13, 2021)

Industrialist Ratan Tata on Saturday tweeted that he has been administered his first COVID-19 shot, and that it was effortless and painless. "Very thankful to have gotten my first vaccination shot today. It was effortless and painless. I truly hope everyone can be immunised and protected soon," Tata wrote on the microblogging social media platform.





ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) on Friday said it was looking at investing approximately Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years and a manpower requirement of 300 people as it plans to scale up operations. NSIL, incorporated as a wholly government owned Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) with a paid-up capital of Rs 10 crore on March 6, 2019, would raise Rs 2,000 crore a year through a mix of equity and debt, Chairman and Managing Director G Narayanan told reporters here.