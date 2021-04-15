Facebook partners CleanMax to move to 100 pc renewable energy in India

By Press Trust of India|15th Apr 2021
Under the agreement, Facebook and CleanMax will assemble a portfolio of wind and solar projects, supplying renewable power into India's electrical grid in states where the social networking giant's facilities are also present.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Facebook has partnered CleanMax with a view to move to 100 percent renewable energy in India as part of its sustainability efforts.

Under the agreement, Facebook and CleanMax will assemble a portfolio of wind and solar projects, supplying renewable power into India's electrical grid, in states where the social networking giant's facilities are also present, a statement said on Thursday.

"Facebook and CleanMax on Thursday announced a partnership to support Facebook's sustainability ambitions in India with renewable power from wind and solar facilities set up by CleanMax, India's leading B2B renewable energy provider," it said.


The first project to be brought online in the agreement is a 32 MW wind project located in Karnataka, the statement added.


While CleanMax will own and operate the projects, Facebook will provide long-term support by committing to purchase 100 percent of the environmental attribute certificates (EACs) from the projects for years to come.

"We're excited to announce this important step that is helping us support our operations in the region, including our offices in India, with 100 percent renewable energy.

"This partnership with CleanMax will enable new solar and wind power to be generated in the near future, contributing to the decarbonisation of the Indian electrical grid. Facebook is committed to upholding the highest standards in environmental sustainability across all aspects of our operations," Urvi Parekh, Head of renewable energy at Facebook, said.


Approximately half of the project capacity has recently been commissioned and is already generating power.


"...We have always strived to develop innovative solutions to help our clients achieve 100 percent renewable ambitions. Given the constraints in sourcing power to many facilities, we are working with forward-thinking corporations like Facebook to find creative solutions to these problems," CleanMax Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Hines said.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Rural retail aggregator SuperK raises Rs 6 Cr in seed round led by STRIVE VC

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts leads $500K pre-Series A round in snacking brand TagZ Foods

[Jobs Roundup] Here's how you can work for India's newest social media unicorn ShareChat

[Funding alert] Sales engagement platform Upscale raises $250K led by Powerhouse Ventures, Java Capital, GSF Accelerator

Daily Capsule
Rebel Foods is tapping IoT to scale its QSR chain
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How banks are changing for rapidly-evolving SaaS businesses

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts leads $500K pre-Series A round in snacking brand TagZ Foods

Flipkart acquires online travel tech company Cleartrip

Weekend curfew in Delhi, malls, gyms and spas to be closed: CM Kejriwal

Malware attacks on mobile devices in India jumped in Oct 2020-Mar 2021 period: Report

Jodhpur-based Marwari Catalysts Ventures launches edtech accelerator; selects 6 startups