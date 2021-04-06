HR consultancy Randstad India gets a new MD-CEO; outgoing chief Paul Dupuis moving to Japan

Randstad India has elevated its current CFO Viswanath PS to the position of MD and CEO, with effect from July 1, 2021.

He will replace Paul Dupuis, who has served as the top boss of Randstad India for the last four years. Dupuis is moving to Randstad Japan, the HR consultancy announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Vishwanath (popularly known as Vishy) began his stint at Randstad India in 2014 as the Head of Shared Services Centre (SSC). He took over as the CFO in 2016.





Over the years, Vishy has championed several critical transformational initiatives, not only within the finance division but also in client services and talent operations. He enjoys the tag of a "dynamic, people-focused leader" with a track record of building high-performing teams across the organisation, Randstad India stated.





Prior to joining Randstad India, he has held leadership roles across General Electric, Motorola, and the TVS Group over the last three decades. "It will be a huge privilege to lead Randstad India – a truly global company full of talented people, and a brilliant brand. Over the last six years, I have seen the many ways in which our company improves people’s lives, positively impacting clients and candidates," Vishy said.

Randstad India's outgoing CEO Paul Dupuis

Meanwhile, the company's outgoing MD-CEO Paul Dupuis said in a statement, "I would like to congratulate Vishy, who is a strong, strategic thinker, and values-driven leader with an impressive track record of delivering consistent and high-quality performance. Having worked closely with him for many years, I am highly confident that under his leadership, Randstad India will prosper long into the future. His appointment demonstrates the strength of Randstad’s succession planning and talent pipeline."

He also added, "It has been an honour to lead Randstad over the last four years. Throughout this time, I have been humbled by the commitment and hard work of our people, and their passion for creating a truly purpose-driven company... I look forward to taking these learnings into my new role in Randstad Japan."

In an earlier interaction with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Paul had shared his incredible journey from Ontario, Canada in the 1990s to essaying leadership roles in Asian MNCs to becoming Randstad India's first non-Indian CEO.





“I never thought growing up in Canada that I would one day be CEO of Randstad India. 60,000 people that we put to work every day, a huge organisation with a lot of responsibility, which I love, by the way,” he had said.

