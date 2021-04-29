How Indians are fighting COVID-19 together

By Team YS|29th Apr 2021
Countries across the world have shown solidarity with India and its citizens — sending medical equipment, ventilators, and oxygen tanks, and concentrators, among other aids in large numbers.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India is in the middle of a second COVID-19 wave. 


Countries across the world have shown solidarity with India and its citizens — sending medical equipment, ventilators, and oxygen tanks, and concentrators, among other aids in large numbers. 


But, the country itself is rallying together to fight this deadly second wave — one step at a time


From preparing home-cooked meals for COVID-19 patients in quarantine to helping allocate oxygen cylinders, and ICU beds for more serious patients — in almost every corner of the country — Indian citizens are stepping up to help each other.

social media - covid-19

India is surviving on acts of kindness, amplified on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp, where requests for hospital beds, medicines, injections, plasma, and oxygen are flowing, and sometimes, overflowing. 


Read about how the Indian startup ecosystem is battling the second wave of COVID-19 here.


The Interview

Dr Ritesh Malik, Founder and CEO of Innov8 Coworking, has been on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight at his family-owned hospital in Delhi, Radix Healthcare. 


In this unfiltered chat, he talks about where we went wrong as a nation, when the second wave of COVID-19 will peak, what to expect from the third wave, and most importantly, how you can save yourself and your family at this time, among several other important things. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: Product Roadmap

In December 2013, Albinder Dhindsa and Saurabh Kumar started Grofers out of Gurugram. They wanted to solve the on-demand pick-up and drop-off services for Indian consumers in partnership with local stores, which were struggling to solve this problem. 


Now, the Softbank-backed e-grocer, which is focusing on private label products to drive overall sales growth, is expecting its gross merchandise value to grow 4X to around Rs 30,000 crore by 2022. Read more.

Grofers

Startup Spotlight

Building a hostel chain out of Goa for young travellers


While doing a semester abroad in Portugal, a road trip through Spain where he stayed in a couple of hostels inspired entrepreneur Ryan Prazeres to start something similar in India for young travellers. 


In May 2019, he launched Piggy Hostels in Goa — a backpacker hostel startup that provides clean, affordable, and safe accommodation for travellers, with a focus on guest experience through events and activities. Read more.

Piggy Hostels - snapshot

Image Credit: YS Design

News & Updates






Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Masoom Minawala
“Social Media has become a temporary healthcare support. It's the humanity and the compassion on social media and the internet that is really shining through in these times.” 


Masoom Minawala, Entrepreneur, and Fashion and Lifestyle Influencer.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This retail startup wants to become modern India’s convenience with its 24/7 open stores

Here’s when the COVID-19 second wave will peak and what you can do

[Startup Bharat] How Pirpanti-based Agrifeeder is helping farmers make informed decisions

Reliance Foundation to provide free COVID treatment at upcoming 1,000-bed facility in Jamnagar

Daily Capsule
How Indians are fighting COVID-19 together
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

UN agencies procuring 7,000 oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 testing machines, PPEs for India: UN spokesperson

How innovation powerhouse South Korea can be a springboard for your startup’s success

Reliance Foundation to provide free COVID treatment at upcoming 1,000-bed facility in Jamnagar

The five levels of startup maturity – and how founders can gear up from concept to launch

[Jobs Roundup] Work for India's latest unicorn Urban Company with these openings

Startups fight COVID-19: This Bengaluru startup’s contactless sheet is turning every bed into an ICU monitoring bed

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

30

Apr

DEVSOC’21

Virtual

View Details