How innovations in digital health are opening new doors in healthcare system

Digital healthcare has taken the forefront since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Most of us have been avoiding a visit to the hospital or just stepping out of the house unless necessary. However, that doesn’t mean we haven’t required medical attention or our prescription medication.





Technological advancements and innovation have played a big role in connecting people to healthcare professionals, allowing them to get the healthcare attention they need. And, digital healthcare has been the go-to tool for all those individuals in need of health services.

On-demand healthcare, telehealth, and prescription delivery

Before on-demand healthcare services became popular, access to such facilities was limited as most people would either had to visit the hospital or call a professional home. The digital transformation revolutionised this old-fashioned trend through innovative software solutions.





Today, digital healthcare platforms act as service providers between health practitioners and patients by connecting them through virtual appointments and video calls at any time in their city.





Patients can seek medical advice online from specialist doctors registered on such platforms and later decide to meet them in person, only if the need arises.





Technology has also revolutionised pharmacies. Various online portals allow individuals to order their prescription right to their doorstep.





With features like monthly subscriptions and discounts, these services are also cost-effective. Such innovation has especially helped the elderly, who could not step out to get their medication amidst the pandemic, or continuously help those who live alone and need their medication timely.

At-home nutrition and weight management

Weight gain, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy food habits are the talk of today. While it is a rising problem among the Indian youth due to their fast-paced and stressful work-life, there is also a growing awareness about fitness to lead a healthy life.





While visiting a nutritionist, or heading out to a fitness centre takes up more time, innovative platforms are bringing together trained professionals to help people achieve their health goals by assisting them to eat and exercise right from the comfort of their homes.





Similarly, multiple applications offer yoga as a holistic solution for health and well-being, along with weight management. This has allowed many individuals to explore this domain of healthcare through a digital medium with certified yoga professionals.

Digital mental healthcare

Mental health has finally become part of our conversation in today’s time. As socialising came to a standstill in 2020, caring for our mental health became equally important to taking care of physical health.





Seeking help from mental health practitioners similar to physical health professionals is now made available on-demand through digitisation. From online self-help portals to e-therapy with certified professionals has helped many overcome their mental health issues.





Technology and digital presence have allowed the reach of professionals from various mental health fields to those in need at any time. With the internet being the primary requirement, it is also reaching rural India and helping those in need at the right time.

Virtual reality in healthcare

While technology has helped healthcare reach people’s homes, it has also taken physical surgeries to a whole new level. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are widely used now for training purposes of medical professionals, which is helping save time training surgeons and is making them tech-enabled to perform precise operations and procedures.





With various advanced equipment as part of the healthcare system, it has also reduced the risk of error, and thus, complications through and post surgeries.

Giving a structure to healthcare in India

Telemedicine, on-demand physical and mental healthcare, online workouts, customised nutrition plans, and accessibility to wellness products have paved a roadmap to better health for the entire nation.





It also provides a structure to the healthcare sector with patient information, medical history, and resources, all available on the cloud, allowing quicker solutions and a sustainable mode of operation.





The industry can also derive trends and come up with better solutions with a large amount of data available from every single source. Digital healthcare can change the look of the healthcare sector for the better.





Growth in the demand for digital healthcare facilities is driven by lifestyle diseases, an ageing population, rising income levels, increasing access to insurance, and growing health awareness.





Capturing consumer interest has led healthcare companies to embrace innovation, and emerging trends to successfully steer new-age technologically driven business strategies.





The rapidly growing digital disruption in the healthcare sector has opened doors for healthcare service providers, manufacturers, and distributors across the country, paving new ways to explore the digital health space in the coming years.