Mylab to deploy 50 high-volume mobile testing labs for COVID-19 across India

Pune-based molecular diagnostics company Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday said it plans to deploy 50 ICMR-approved and NABL certified mobile testing labs across the country to meet the huge backlog in RT-PCR testing amid rising cases of COVID-19.

These labs are "powered by automated Compact XL machines, which do testing three times faster than the conventional labs due to parallel processing and automated handling," Mylab said in a statement.

Each mobile lab can process as many as 1,500 to 3,000 tests per day, it added.





The company has already made two labs functional in Mumbai, and three more are being rolled out within this week - one each in Pune, Mumbai, and Goa, Mylab said.

"Testing needs to reach people now....We have already planned for 50 vans in the next few weeks and will deploy them across states - wherever they are needed," Mylab Discovery Solutions MD Hasmukh Rawal said.

The company said it is trying to anticipate ahead and reduce the pain of the country with such initiatives, he added.





Founded in 2012, Mylab has been playing a major role in developing innovations to help India combat the COVID-19 crisis. Last year, its Mylab PathoDetect COVID-19 Qualitative PCR kit became the first to receive commercial approval from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).





Since then, the startup has scaled up its offering and also launched Pathocatch COVID-19 Antigen Rapid testing kit.





The kit will be available for orders immediately and will be priced around Rs 450, it added.





The Biotechnology firm offers a wide spectrum of molecular diagnostics solutions, developed in-house by its research and development team in Pune.





With the second wave of COVID-19 making numerous people sick every day, Mylab is continuing to fight the pandemic through its innovative solutions.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)