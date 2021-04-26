Paytm launches video-based wealth community to allow users to learn, discuss, trade, and invest

By Aparajita Saxena|26th Apr 2021
Paytm's feature has been beta launched on Paytm Money for select users, the Noida-based fintech startup said.
Paytm on Monday said it had launched a video-based investing community on its ﻿Paytm Money﻿ app to allow users to attend live sessions held by capital market experts, learn how to invest, and discuss new trends, among other things.


These sessions will be held on topics, including stocks, F&O, IPO, ETFs, mutual funds, gold, personal finance, and fixed income, among others, and users will not only be able to learn about these topics from the experts but also interact with them to clarify doubts, ﻿Paytm﻿ said.


The sessions will be conducted in multiple Indic languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, and others. At present, the feature is in beta testing and has enrolled to a limited set of users. It aims to get users to create custom discussion rooms, become content creators on the platform, and discuss investing strategies with their followers.

Varun Sridhar

Varun Sridhar, CEO of Paytm Money

"Paytm Money was a natural choice for the beta launch of Paytm Wealth Community, given our direct access to the broad investment community and reach across India," said Varun Sridhar, CEO of Paytm Money.


Users who have received access to Paytm Wealth Community will be able to see a calendar that lists upcoming video sessions on the platform. The feature will remain in beta for the next two months and will be opened to access for all thereafter, Paytm said.

Several such communities and discussion rooms have popped up in India in recent times across various social media platforms such as Discord, Reddit, Clubhouse, and Youtube, following the Gamestop squeeze in the US, and a sharp spike in retail investing in the country.

Retail investors — commonly known as Robinhood investors — have been pouring into capital markets since the pandemic hit India last year, as people looking to grow their wealth at a time when layoffs and job cuts were announced put conscious effort into understanding the world of trading in their spare time.


Platforms such as ﻿Zerodha﻿, ﻿Upstox﻿, ﻿Groww﻿, and Paytm Money have seen massive increases in users flocking to their online trading platforms in the last two years.

Edited by Suman Singh

