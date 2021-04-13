Pine Labs acquires fintech platform Fave for $45M to tap consumer payments

Noida-based merchant fintech platform ﻿Pine Labs﻿ has acquired its investee consumer fintech platform ﻿Fave﻿, in a deal valued over $45 million (SG $60 million). With this acquisition, Indian consumers will be able to use Fave app later this year across major cities to save across 500,000 merchant network points powered by Pine Labs across 3,700 cities in India.

The acquisition aims to help both companies accelerate their growth in the Asia region and unlock massive consumer opportunities across retail, F&B, fashion, and FMCG markets. Joining forces with Pine Labs will reinforce Fave's market position in Southeast Asia.

The acquisition will lead to the roles of Fave’s founders expanding to lead the overall consumer platform for the group across Asia. Fave will also be hiring over 100 new employees in Southeast Asia and India to accelerate cashless payments and smart savings across the region.

B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said,

"Consumers have tremendous choices in their payment types. They want to be sure that they save on every transaction. Fave helps consumers apply their best rewards, coupons, gift cards and cashbacks on all transactions in a seamless manner. Joel and the Fave team have built a loyal consumer base with their smooth checkout experience. We are excited to partner with them in this journey in South East Asia and India.”

B.Amrish Rau, Chief Executive Officer, Pine Labs

In India, introduction of the Fave app this year comes at an opportune moment, with UPI growing to 2.7 billion transactions in March 2021. Pine Labs also recorded a significant growth of 171 percent in UPI transactions over the last two quarters.

Joel Neoh, Co-founder and CEO of Fave, said,

"India has the digital advantage with young demography, growing aspirational middle-class with rising disposable income and increasing digital savviness. We are confident that the APAC e-payments landscape will continue to achieve exponential growth in the coming decade. Together, we will be stronger, faster and better."

In August 2020, Fave announced a partnership with Singtel and DBS Bank that has enabled over half-a-million Singaporeans to use their respective Singtel Dash and Paylah! e-wallet app to pay at Fave partner stores. In a statement, Pine Labs claims that Fave has enabled six million consumers in SEA to save over $400 million across 40,000 retailers since 2016.