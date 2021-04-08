Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 8, 2021)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here, and asked those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus. He had taken his first jab on March 1 at the hospital. Tweeting a photo of his vaccination, the Prime Minister said a COVID shot was among the few ways to defeat the virus. PM Modi was seen wearing a face mask this time as he took the shot unlike the previous time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the COVID-19 situation and vaccination exercise in the country amid an "alarming rate of growth" in infections and deaths, with 10 states contributing to more than 91 percent of them. Modi said the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour, and vaccination if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment would be effective in curbing the pandemic's spread, according to an official statement.

India's debt to GDP ratio increased from 74 percent to 90 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund has said, noting that it expects this to drop down to 80 percent as a result of the country's economic recovery. Paolo Mauro, Deputy Director, IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department, told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday, "In the case of India, the debt ratio at the end of 2019, prior to the pandemic, was 74 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and at the end of 2020, it is almost 90 percent of GDP. So, that's a very large increase, but it is something that other emerging markets and advanced economies have experienced as well."

Information technology

IT spending in India is projected to total $93 billion in 2021, an increase of 7.3 percent from 2020, according to research firm Gartner. The growth in India will be lower than the global average, as worldwide IT spending is projected to total $4.1 trillion in 2021, clocking an increase of 8.4 percent from 2020, Gartner said in a statement. The source of funds for new digital business initiatives will more frequently come from business departments outside IT and charged as a cost of revenue or cost of goods sold (COGS), it added.





Mobile manufacturers shortlisted under a production linked incentive scheme invested Rs 1,300 crore and produced goods worth around Rs 35,000 crore in the 2020 December quarter, the ministry of commerce and industries said on Wednesday. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing was notified on April 1, 2020, under which there will be an incentive of 4-6 percent on incremental sales for a period of five years subsequent to the base year.

Superpro.ai, a Bengaluru-based video communication workflows platform, on Thursday announced that it has raised $300,000 as part of its Seed round led by IvyCap Ventures Angel Fund. The funding round also saw the participation of Penthalon Ventures, ah! Ventures and Superpro.ai’s existing investor SOSV. Besides, angel investors including Piyush Prahladka (ex-Google, ex-Uber), Gopi Vikranth (Associate Principal at ZS, ex-Mu-sigma) from the US have also participated.

Personal care D2C brand WOW Skin Science has announced that ChrysCapital, a India-focused private equity firm, will invest $50 million in the company for a significant minority stake. The transaction is a combination of a primary raise for growth initiatives, and a secondary sale by existing shareholders.