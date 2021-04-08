Amazon India digitised 2.5M MSMEs, enabled exports worth $3B, and created 1M jobs

Amazon India has digitally transformed 2.5 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enabled exports worth $3 billion, and created one million jobs till date, the company said in a blog.





The company has also added 300,000 direct and indirect jobs in India, and added 250,000 new sellers since January 2020. Today, more than 2.5 million MSMEs work with ﻿Amazon﻿, including sellers, artisans and weavers, delivery and logistics services etc.

Commenting on this milestone, Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head of Amazon India, "As the world around us is more digital than ever with the internet and technology becoming an integral part of our lives, we see a massive opportunity to empower millions of SMBs across the country and remain committed for Amazon to be a catalyst for such accelerated progress.”

Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP and Country Head, Amazon India

The blog was highlighted some of the campaigns Amazon India has undertaken over the years, and especially in the last one year. The ecommerce giant has introduced seller registration and account management services in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, and Kannada. More than 75,000 sellers have registered on the Amazon India marketplace in regional Indian languages, the company says.





The company also launched ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ in April 2020 to bring the benefits of ecommerce to local stores. The programme has grown 10 times since the launch, and today, over 50,000 offline retailers and neighborhood stores from across the country are selling on Amazon.in, the company claims.

Moreover, Amazon Global Selling has now enabled Indian exporters to list their products on 17 international marketplaces/websites of Amazon, and enabled them to get access to 150 million paid prime members and over 300 million customers in 200 countries and territories across the world.

At the inaugural Smbhav Summit held in India in January 2020, Amazon India had announced an investment of $1 billion and committed to digitally enable 10 million MSMEs, drive ecommerce exports worth $10 billion, and create one million additional jobs in India between 2020 and 2025.