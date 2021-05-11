[Funding alert] We Founder Circle leads $200K Pre-Seed round in Gurugram-based Geekster

Startup investment platform We Founder Circle (WFC) has led an investment in Geekster, a Gurugram-based integrated ed+hr tech platform for technology professionals. The Pre-Seed round worth $200,000 also witnessed participation from ah! Ventures.

The startup said it plans to utilise the freshly infused funds in launching skill development programs, accelerating the product development and offering its product to a wider client base.

“Getting quality talent is a challenge for the employers, on the other hand candidates struggle to find opportunities due to a lack of the right skills. We want to fix this ecosystem and enable our employer partners to spend less time interviewing and more time building teams by getting access to pre-vetted engineers who can deliver from day 1,” said Ankit Maggu, Co-founder, Geekster.

Started in October 2020, Geekster is an integrated platform where students get trained on in-demand skills by Industry experts and pay only after getting a job; while the employers are able to access top-quality vetted talent through data-driven matching algorithms.

“The attrition rates at Indian IT companies are rising, and this has triggered a war to acquire the best tech talent. Also, early attrition is a new trend that is making it more difficult for IT companies to retain talent. This highlights the role for out-of-the-box concepts like Geekster that provide professional address, upskilling, and scrutinization, which cannot be handled in-house at the tech companies,” added Neeraj Tyagi, Co-founder, We Founders Circle.

The startup has already received more than 20,000 student interests for its job oriented programmes, having 500+ top professionals active on its platform and is currently helping 25+ well-known startups and some large and mid-size IT enterprises in building their tech teams.

According to Subrata Patra, Venture Partner, ah! Ventures, “Geekster is poised in solving the pain point of tech professionals and employers at scale, with an innovative approach. This not only offers a flexible yet practical curriculum catering to individual learning needs, but also helps develop a tight-knit community of students, instructors, and employers. We are glad to have data-driven tech professional community venture in our portfolio."