[Funding alert] Extracurricular learning platform Spark Studio raises seed round from Better Capital

Bengaluru-based extracurricular edtech startup Spark Studio has raised its first round of investment from Better Capital.

The startup will invest in building a strong team to develop the tech platform to deliver a superlative experience and to develop best-in-class curriculum and content.

Anushree Goenka, Co-founder and CEO, Spark Studio, said,

“Extracurricular learning is an unstructured and fragmented market. Parents typically rely on teachers in their hyperlocal communities. This is logistically difficult for parents, and usually not pedagogically sound, and in the current environment, less safe. We have a razor sharp focus on building a top-notch learning experience, and going deeper in a few categories.”

(L-R): Kaustubh Khade, Namita Goel, Anushree Goenka

Spark Studio was founded in October 2020 by Anushree Goenka, ex-AVP, Business Strategy, Swiggy, and an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus; along with Kaustubh Khade, ex-AVP Product, BYJU’S and IIT Delhi alumnus; and Namita Goel, ex-Director of Curriculum Development, LEAD School. The founding team has over 15 years of experience in education and in the edtech space.

Spark Studio claims to have over 15 extracurricular courses in three categories - music, communications, and visual arts. Hundreds of children across India, Middle East, South-East Asia, and the UK are currently learning with them.

“We invest deeply in how things are taught, rather than just aggregating teachers. For instance, in our music class, students learn to not only perform but also compose music right from the beginner level. Great pedagogy makes a huge difference in learning outcomes”, said Goel, who heads Curriculum.

The company said it has developed a levelled curricula with leading artists as well as pedagogy experts. These courses are delivered online in live classes by experienced educators and award-winning artists, in the convenience of home. Small batch sizes ensure personal attention and interactive learning. This is followed by content for revision and self-paced learning outside class. Their curriculum is interspersed with elements that make it age-relevant and exciting for children. The startup is currently scaling its teacher network.

“Over 50 percent of our students are signing up for a second course with us! We’re obsessed with customer experience, and are building levers to add delight for the learners through the learning journey,” added Khade.

According to Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, an early backer of breakout companies including Open, Rupeek, Kutumb, Airmeet, Teachmint, Skill Lync, and others,

“Spark Studio is addressing a very large global problem of access to high-quality extracurricular learning that is closed-loop, measurable, and comes with a clear roadmap for children and parents. Anushree, Namita, and Kaustubh have not only got the core right, but they are also one of the highest quality teams in the space.”