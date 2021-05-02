Good morning!





India’s entire adult population is now eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine, which has become an essential tool in the fight against the deadly second wave, with the daily COVID-19 cases passing the 400,000-mark for the first time.





This next phase of India’s vaccination drive includes those between the ages of 18 and 45 – the country’s largest age demographic.





While there are concerns around the availability of vaccines, doctors are unanimous in their belief that the urgency of the situation requires everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and that people should not be concerned about the efficacy of one kind of vaccine over the other.





Meanwhile, the Indian startup ecosystem has been on its toes battling the second wave of COVID-19, with companies such as Paytm and CRED raising funds for importing oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other medical equipment to meet the urgent demand.





Bengaluru-based healthtech startup Turtle Shell Technologies has come up with a solution, Dozee, which can turn beds into step-down ICUs. The startup has also set up Patient Monitoring Cells within hospitals to ensure 24×7 on-ground support and alert escalation.





Reliance Industries said that the company has now become the largest producer of medical-grade liquid oxygen in India, producing over 1,000 MT to fulfil 11 percent of the country’s oxygen requirements. The supplies are being reportedly made to states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.





Read about how the Indian startup ecosystem is battling the second wave of COVID-19 here.





There are almost daily stories about startups raising money and entrepreneurs selling their business for a lucrative amount. K Srikrishna, entrepreneur and professor at Northeastern University, US, stopped and asked whether the entrepreneurs are happy. He talked to entrepreneurs and investors about how things changed for them when they made an exit.





One of the many difficulties faced by the agriculture community is selling the produce at reasonable prices. To solve that, Pradeep PS started Farmers Fresh Zone or FarmersFZ in 2016. The agritech startup is an online marketplace that sells vegetables, fruits, spices, and other farm products directly to consumers from farmers. Read more.





Using tech to make reproductive wellness affordable and accessible





According to WHO, three million couples are actively seeking infertility treatment in India. Nilay Mehrotra realised that there was too much fragmentation in the market, and many gaps in the service offerings related to fertility management and sexual dysfunction. So he teamed up with Dr SS Vasan to launch Janani — a gender-neutral, one-stop tech-based solution for sexual and reproductive wellness. Read more.

Reliance Industries﻿ said it is now the largest producer of medical-grade liquid oxygen in the country, producing over 1,000 MT of medical-grade liquid oxygen to fulfil 11 percent of the country's oxygen requirements.





US epidemiologist Dr Anthony Fauci has suggested a lockdown for a few weeks in India as an immediate step to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He said another immediate step the country can take is to get supplies of oxygen, medication, and PPEs.





More than 79 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with the states and union territories, and over 17 lakh doses will be supplied to them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said.





The insurance scheme for frontline health workers has been extended for another six months, the government said. PM Modi has also asked officials to explore how volunteers can be utilised to lessen the pressure on the healthcare sector.





Apollo, Fortis and Max Hospitals announced the launch of COVID-19 immunisation drive for the 18-44 age group at limited centres in the country from May 1. The Delhi government said it will start the vaccination exercise once it receives doses from the manufacturers.





“In this worrisome situation, we hope to reach and provide accessible high-quality healthcare to individuals and help subside the surge in cases.”

— Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO, MediBuddy





