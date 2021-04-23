Bengaluru-based MediBuddy launches slew of initiatives to combat COVID-19 second wave

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, Bengaluru-based healthtech service provider ﻿MediBuddy﻿ has launched several initiatives to strengthen its services and infrastructure for combating the pandemic.





The digital healthcare platform launched a ‘COVID-19 Hospital Bed Availability Checker’ on their mobile app to help users locate available beds. According to the official statement, the feature will provide real-time details on the availability of beds at nearby hospitals.

Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO, MediBuddy

“As India braces to defeat the second wave of infection, we at MediBuddy with our constant endeavours strive to fight and contribute our share to support the healthcare system. In this worrisome situation, we hope to reach and provide accessible high-quality healthcare to individuals and help subside the surge in cases,” said Satish Kannan, Co-Founder and CEO at MediBuddy.

In order to ensure that people have easy access to medical advice, the company also launched a 24x7 helpline support, where users can call and get coronavirus-related consultation for free for the first 30 mins of the call.





Apart from this, it will now also enable users to book COVID-19 tests both at home and onsite. MediBuddy also introduced a Coronavirus Risk Assessment Tool to help the users pre-screen and assess the level of risk.





Last year, the company had launched MediBuddy Gold, a yearly healthcare subscription, for users to get access to unlimited consultations from experienced healthcare practitioners and doctors.





MediBuddy claimed that it has mapped and assisted over 60 lakh health check-ups since the pandemic outbreak began. It also claimed to have delivered over five lakh COVID-19 tests to date.





“As India orchestrates the largest vaccination drive in the world, MediBuddy is putting together all hands-on deck to be well-equipped and be at the forefront, to help millions of Indians access COVID-19 vaccinations,” the company statement noted.





India is amid the second wave of COVID-19 infections, with the country reporting more than 3.3 lakh infections and over 2,200 deaths in the last 24 hours alone.