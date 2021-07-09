The importance of AI-based farm management

In a country like India, agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for about 58 percent of its population. It plays a major role in contributing to the Indian economy as a whole. Agriculture is considered as the backbone of the economy, advancing 16 percent of total GDP, and 10 percent of total exports in the country’s economy. In terms of farm output, India stands second in the global picture for agriculture.

When it comes to various adaptations of technological resources and sectorial augmentation (in terms of farm produce, the quality of the grains etc.) agriculture has come a long way. Agriculture is an age-old subject, refining it with the technological advancements, i.e. use of IoT & AI, taking place within the sector over years.

Technology has very subtly but immensely entered the field of operations in agriculture. With its advent, the various farming techniques and solutions that it provides has been very helpful to the farmers, to anticipate the growth of various crops and manage the natural drifts.

Impact of AI in Agriculture

The use of AI technology ensures that conventional farming operations be uplifted and modern farming techniques like organic farming, vertical farming etc. can be adopted and transparency in farming decisions could be achieved.

By integrating with IoT solutions, close monitoring of fields could be done using different sensors such as weather data, soil moisture, light intensity, humidity, temperature etc. Farmers using these techniques can optimise inputs to the field and continue treating the issues based on the action suggested by the system.

AI also empowers consumers with complete knowledge of a product cycle. Right from harvest to the end of the production cycle, the use of technology allows farmers, brands, and consumers to access all the information they need. AI-based farm management systems ensure food safety, prevents food fraud, and also prevents product losses and recalls.

In addition to providing complete food traceability, the digitisation of farming operations ensure that farmers continue to gain access to the timely information they need to increase productivity and incomes.

Benefits of AI-based farm management

AI in the agricultural processes has a lot of significance. To name a few - farming/plot lending risk assessment, sourcing and procurement planning, smart sampling points for crop-cutting experiments, agri-market intelligence and water monitoring and conservation.

Digitisation and use of AI-based farming will lead to higher quality crop yield, and will look to increase the wealth of the farmers. Through AI-based farm management, they will be able to demand higher prices, have better visibility, and be more in control of their farm-to-sale experience.

Adoption of various technologies in the agricultural sector

The various technologies that have been adopted in the agriculture sector have made farming a tech-levied experience. Artificial Intelligence combined with IoT leads to predictive intelligence which brings in much needed efficiency, reliability and preciseness in the process. Organisations at global level now are also adopting innovative solutions to build sustainable and climate resilient agriculture.

Conclusion

The application of AI in agriculture is endless. AI-led solutions help enable better decision making and provide advisory services on determining optimum conditions for crop production, reduce losses, boost yield, and ultimately, improve profitability for the farmers.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)