India celebrates National Technology Day; to create a sustainable future with technology

National Technology Day is observed on May 11 across India to celebrate the achievements of our scientists and engineers. It also serves as a reminder of the advancement India has made in the field of science and technology.

The day highlights an increase in entrepreneurship spirit to develop cost-effective indigenous solutions. Technology Development Board — a part of the Government of India’s Department of Science and Technology — commemorates National Technology Day by honouring several innovators and entrepreneurs.

History behind National Technology Day

India celebrates National Technology Day every year on May 11 to mark a significant milestone in the country’s history of technological innovations. On this day in 1998, India successfully test-fired five nuclear bombs at the Indian Army’s Pokhran test range in Rajasthan, which catapulted India to become the sixth country to join the ‘nuclear club.’

The test was orchestrated by India’s late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, under the aegis of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Codenamed ‘Operation Shakti,’ the mission was carried out by the scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), and Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMDER), along with the Indian Army.

The day also marks the test of India’s first indigenous aircraft ‘Hansa-3,’ designed by the National Aerospace Laboratory. This light, two-seater aircraft was developed for pilot training, surveillance, and other reconnaissance purposes.

Theme for National Technology Day 2021

With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across India, this year’s theme is ‘Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future’.

With the government’s push towards an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the need of the hour is to support the growth of innovative indigenous technology.

To make this possible, the Technology Development Board awarded ten technology startups for promising new technology with potential for commercialisation.

The body also supports companies and startups, which adapt imported technologies for wider domestic applications.

Last year, the National Technology Day theme was ‘Rebooting the Economy through Science, Technology, and Research Translations'.