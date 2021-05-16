Lockdown extended in Delhi by another week till May 24 morning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown by one more week in the national capital to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 has been extended for the fourth time till May 24 morning. It was scheduled to end at 5 am tomorrow.

The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

The chief minister said the lockdown is being extended as the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be now lost due to relaxations.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Facebook)

A day before, Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of oxygen concentrator banks for COVID-19 patients in home isolation. He claimed that the oxygen will reach the patients within two hours.

The 11 districts of Delhi will be given 200 oxygen concentrators each, and these will be provided to patients in home isolation on the recommendation of doctors, he said. Patients who have been discharged from the hospital after treatment of COVID-19 will also be provided concentrators if recommended by doctors, said the CM.

The CM said that though daily cases have dipped, the Delhi government will not let its guard down and will keep fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Arvind Kejriwal said that he hoped that cases and the positivity rate will go down further and ultimately, the spread of the infection will stop.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals adding to the woes.

With 3.11 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, India saw the lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases after a gap of 25 days, while the death toll rose to 2,70,284 with 4,077 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

A total of 3,11,170 new cases were reported in a day, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,46,84,077. A total of 2,95,041 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 21.

The active cases have reduced to 36,18,458 comprising 14.66 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 84.25 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The 4,077 new fatalities include 960 from Maharashtra, 349 from Karnataka, 337 from Delhi, 303 from Tamil Nadu, 281 from Uttar Pradesh, 216 from Punjab, 197 from Uttarakhand, 149 from Rajasthan, 144 each from Haryana and West Bengal, and 129 from Chhattisgarh.

A total of 2,70,284 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 80,512 from Maharashtra, 21,434 from Karnataka, 21,244 from Delhi, 17,359 from Tamil Nadu, 17,238 from Uttar Pradesh, 13,137 from West Bengal, 11,693 from Punjab, and 11,590 from Chhattisgarh.