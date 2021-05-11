OYO launches VaccinAid feature to show vaccination status of hotel staff on its on app

In the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, hospitality major OYO has rolled out VaccinAid feature to show the vaccination status of hotel staff across OYOs.

In a tweet, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder, OYO, said, that it is an industry-first feature and that this feature will become a confidence builder for travel recovery.

With VaccinAid, as a part of the booking journey, users on the OYO app will have visibility on hotels and homes with vaccinated staff, either with the first dose or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This enables users to book hotels with immunised staff and thereby act as an accelerator on both sides of the platform.

ALSO READ OYO opens dedicated COVID-19 facilities for quarantine and isolation cases

OYO said in a statement that it believes that vaccine visibility will be a key factor to build trust and confidence among consumers when they are ready to travel again.

According to OYO’s internal consumer survey, 87 percent of respondents said they would prefer hotels with vaccinated staff when they return to stay at hotels.

Abhinav Sinha, Global COO & Chief Product Officer, OYO, said,

“This initiative is crucial to aid the recovery of impacted industries across the board, specifically for travel due to pandemic-led restrictions and the worry of stepping out. Vaccination is the most important initiative to beat the virus. With mass vaccination drives taking place across the country, self-declared vaccine visibility on the app is a simple yet powerful intervention to reinforce trust among consumers. This is also our small way of promoting the larger cause of vaccination among our customer base as well as with our hotel partners and their staff.”

Recently, OYO Care launched a fundraising campaign with Ketto to support Doctors For You, an initiative to provide safe stays, food, and care for frontline medical staff and doctors, as they travel and fight COVID-19 across India. The initiative aims to add more beds and serve patients effectively. Presently, Doctors For You is operating more than 4,000 beds across 16 COVID-19 Care Centres with a team of 800 corona warriors, mobilising doctors, nurses, and healthcare staff not only from India but across the world.