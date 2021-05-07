Postal department, Customs authorities to facilitate speedy delivery of COVID-19 related emergency shipments

The Department of Posts on Friday announced it has launched a helpline to facilitate speedy delivery of COVID-19-related emergency shipments, including oxygen concentrators, equipment, medicines, etc., in collaboration with the Customs authorities.

As per a public notice issued by the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, it is facilitating the clearances and faster delivery of such shipments received through the post from abroad.

“The esteemed customers of the Department of Posts/members of the public who are expecting to receive and seeking to track details of such shipment sent through Post from abroad, are hereby informed that they can send details of their consignment (Name, mobile number, e-mail ID, Tracking ID, date of posting, and delivery address) on “adgim2@indiapost.gov.in or dop.covid19@gmail.com” OR may send the details through WhatsApp to Nodal Officers Arvind Kumar (9868378497) and Sh Puneet Kumar (9536623331),” the notice read.

Amidst a raging second COVID-19 wave, India is recording over 400,000 daily coronavirus infections and more than 3,000 deaths. According to data by Johns Hopkins, India has a total of 21 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 230,000 deaths.

Countries across the South Asian region are witnessing rises in infections, with India accounting for over 90 percent of both active cases and deaths in the region, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

India also accounted for 46 percent of global cases and 25 percent of global deaths reported in the past week, WHO added.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday said that PM Narendra Modi was briefed on several issues, including the 12 states whose active caseload is more than one lakh. These states include Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, all of which have an active caseload of over 1.5 lakh.

