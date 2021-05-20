Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 20, 2021)

Pune-based molecular diagnostics startup ﻿Mylab Discovery Solutions﻿ has received Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approval for its self-use Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for COVID-19.

Named CoviSelfTM, the test will be useful for symptomatic individuals or those who were in contact with positive cases.

[Image Credit: Mylab Discovery Solutions]

The pandemic has seen the growth of several hyperlocal platforms like Dunzo. The hyperlocal delivery startup said since January 2021, it had witnessed a growth of 350 percent in medicine orders alone, while consumables like groceries, fresh produce, and daily staples had grown 318 percent as of April 2021.

Dunzo is now aiming to expand its micro-fulfilment centres to address the growing demand. It is looking to deploy over 250 micro-fulfilment centres to serve 700-plus neighbourhoods.

Chennai-based spacetech startup ﻿Agnikul﻿ Cosmos has raised $11 million in its Series A funding round led by Mayfield India. Its existing investors, including pi Ventures, Speciale Invest, and Artha Ventures also participated in the round.

Agnikul Cosmos will be deploying the funds for expanding its team and scale up its technology and infrastructure. The startup is targeting to launch its first mission in the second half of next year.

Hyderabad-based spacetech startup Skyroot Aerospace has raised $11 million in Series A funding round led by Greenko Group founders Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli.

The round also saw participation from the Solar Group and former WhatsApp CBO Neeraj Arora. Existing investors Mukesh Bansal, Founder of Myntra and CureFit; Worldquant Ventures, Graph Ventures, Sutton Capital, Vedanshu Investments, and few other angels also participated in the round.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India, a global provider of B2B data, insights, and AI-driven platforms, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BSE to create an ecosystem for promoting, aiding, and fostering the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country, it said in a statement.

BlissClub, a community first women's activewear brand, has raised $2.25 million in seed funding led by Elevation Capital (previously SAIF Partners). The round also saw participation from Neeraj Arora, ex CBO, WhatsApp; Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED; Rahul Mehta, Managing Partner, DST; Pam Lee, Ex-Lululemon Executive; Ashish Goel, Founder, Urban Ladder; Chakradhar Gade, Founder, Country Delight; and Good Capital.

IT major ﻿Wipro Technologies﻿ on Wednesday said it expects to have access to about one lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine for its employees and their families, beginning early June.

The Bengaluru-based company said it has partnered with top-tier hospitals and a tech-enabled online-to-offline delivery platform, which specialises in primary care and urgent response services, to provide COVID-19 vaccination support to its India-based employees.

Bengaluru-based proptech startup BricSpaces, which caters to end-to-end real estate streams with digital transactions, has raised $350,000 in a pre-seed round.

Incubated by Embassy-backed WeWorkLabs, the startup raised funding from marquee unicorn Co-founder of Freshworks, Shan Krishnasamy; serial tech investor Bharat Kapoor from 50k Ventures; and Eeva developer Vishal, with other angels.

ANSR, a consulting firm that helps set up global capability centres (GCCs), on Thursday, announced that it has raised $15 million in its Series B financing round from Sistema Asia Fund and Evolvence India Fund.

With this funding, ANSR will expand beyond its current geographies to newer and emerging technology hubs like Eastern Europe, Canada, the UAE, and KSA.