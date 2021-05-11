Startups step up to help India fight COVID-19

Good morning!

As India continues to struggle to deal with the exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, many startups and corporates have introduced a slew of tools and measures to help.

Ecommerce company Snapdeal has launched an initiative to connect COVID-19 patients with potential plasma donors. Called 'Sanjeevani', the platform connects people from across India — including smaller towns and cities — to find relevant matches with potential donors. It was first launched to help the employees of Snapdeal find possible donors and is accessible via the website and mobile app.

Snapdeal launches Sanjeevani to connect patients with potential plasma donors

Fintech startup RapiPay has launched a tool on its website and app that enables people to book COVID-19 vaccination slots. The feature is expected to help non-tech users in rural areas register for vaccination on the CoWIN app.

Similar initiatives have been launched by startups such as Paytm and HealthifyMe to enable people to get vaccinated.

Ride-hailing unicorn Ola has teamed up with Bengaluru-based NGO GiveIndia to provide free oxygen concentrators to those in need. Through the O2forIndia initiative, people can place a request for oxygen concentrators through the Ola app, which will be picked up and delivered by Ola's cab drivers for free.

Razorpay merchants can now nudge their customers towards donating for COVID-19 relief campaigns with a dedicated ‘Donate Now’ feature on the payment checkout page of all its merchants. Razorpay says that within a week of launching the feature, Rs 20 crore has been collected by partner NGOs.

Meanwhile Paytm also announced that it is offering its payment gateway services at 0 percent transaction fees to all registered NGOs across the country.

The Interview

According to John Hopkins University, India's death toll since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has crossed 2.5 lakh, however, many experts believe this number to be higher. Many of us are experiencing pain and loss like never before. Dr SK Chaturvedi, Psychiatrist and Former Dean, NIMHANS, talks about how to deal with loss, death, grief, and anxiety.

Editor’s Pick: Techie Tuesday

Vinay Gaba has experience of over a decade of working on Android systems. He has built systems at Spotify and Snapchat, and believes that focusing on what one is good at and doubling down on that makes all the difference. The 30-year-old currently leads UI Infrastructure and Design Systems on Android for Airbnb in San Francisco. Read more.

Vinay Gaba

Startup Spotlight

Taking automobile showrooms into the future using 3D visualisation

In 2016, Gaurav Rane and Varun Shah saw the opportunity and the need to democratise 3D visualisation for vehicle exploration. They started Eccentric Engine to impress customers at dealerships and on OEM websites, and claim it to be the only company in India that is strategically enabling omnichannel digital experiences. Read more.

Eccentric Engine

News & Updates

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said COVID-19 vaccines for people in the 18-44 age group in Bengaluru would be available from May 10 at all major hospitals and medical colleges.

Bharat Biotech has commenced direct supply of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to 14 states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, with effect from May 1. The supply to the states based on the allocations received by the central government.

C-CAMP has received a grant of approximately Rs 12 crore from Novo Nordisk Foundation to anchor and host a project to establish four emergency hospitals fitted with oxygen generators, respiratory support equipment, and mobile hospital units.

Eli Lilly and Company has inked voluntary licensing agreements with Indian drug firms — Sun Pharma, Cipla and Lupin — to expedite the availability of its arthritis drug Baricitinib for treatment of COVID-19 patients in India.

Bharat Biotech Joint MD Suchitra Ella said partnerships, technology transfers, and supply of various critical equipment and materials are a must for scaling up the production of COVID-19 vaccines to cater to the huge demand.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola

— Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola

