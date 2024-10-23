Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

MakeMyTrip reports 9X jump in Q2 profit as travel continues to boom

The travel service provider reported an over 20% increase in its air ticketing and hotels and packages business, each.

Aparajita Saxena942 Stories
MakeMyTrip reports 9X jump in Q2 profit as travel continues to boom

Wednesday October 23, 2024 , 2 min Read

MakeMyTrip on Wednesday reported a 9X jump in its second-quarter profit to $17.9 million led by a sharp rise in its air ticketing and hotels and packages business.

The travel service provider's gross bookings jumped 24.3% to $2.26 billion in Q2 FY25, while revenue rose to $211 million from $168.7 million compared to a year ago.

"We are pleased to have achieved sustained growth in a seasonally slow quarter," said Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at ﻿MakeMyTrip﻿.

In recent times, India has seen a stark increase in the number of passengers flying abroad and going on more domestic trips. According to a study by Phocuswright, a travel, tourism, and hospitality market research company, India's total travel gross bookings increased by 72% to $33.2 billion in 2022, and the trend is expected to sustain.

For 2023, the company forecasts a similar double-digit increase in bookings.

The expansion of the middle class and youngsters on their first or second jobs, especially those who grew up consuming inspirational travel content, have contributed to the expansion of the travel and tourism industry in India, the report highlighted.

According to media reports, besides international travel, including countries like Vietnam that witnessed over a 100% increase in the number of Indian tourists over the last year, domestic tourism has revived from pandemic lows as well, the report stated.

"We continue to be positive about the long-term outlook of India's travel and tourism market, and stay committed to further accelerating efforts to expand our supply partnerships and deepen engagement with our customers," MakeMyTrips' Magow added.

Edited by Suman Singh

  • Just In
  • Makemytrip
  • AirTravel