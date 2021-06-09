Now correct personal details on CoWIN vaccine certificate online

The government has announced a new update that enables an applicant to correct any inadvertent errors in their name, year of birth, and gender printed on the CoWIN vaccination certificate.

Users can make the correction through the CoWIN website.

"Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth, and gender on your CoWIN vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in," the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted on Wednesday.

The CoWIN vaccination certificates are used at the time of travel and help in the access of several other premises.

Earlier, the government had also allowed people who are vaccinated to update their status voluntarily on the Aarogya Setu app through a self-assessment process.

Image Credits: Playstore

Those who have got a single dose of the vaccine will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with the Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick.

A 'Blue Shield' with a double tick will appear on the app for those who are fully vaccinated, after 14 days of the second dose. This double tick will appear after verification of vaccination status from the CoWIN portal.

Vaccination status can be updated through the mobile number used for CoWIN registration.

In May 2021, on-site registration and appointment had been enabled for the 18-44 years age group on the CoWIN platform for COVID-19 vaccination, the Union Health Ministry said.

However, this feature is being enabled only for government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) at present, it said.

This feature will not be available for private CVCs and they will have to publish their vaccination schedules exclusively with slots for online appointments.

The feature will be used only upon the decision of respective states and UT governments.