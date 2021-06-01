[Funding alert] YC backed healthtech startup Breathe Well-being raises $1M

Gurugram-based healthtech startup Breathe Well-being on Tuesday raised $1 million in pre-Series A round led by 3one4 Capital.

The round also saw participation from Ashish Gupta, former Managing Director of Helion Ventures and investor with platforms like Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, and naukri.com; Anjali Bansal, Founder of Avaana Capital; Suhail Sameer, Group President of BharatPe.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Rohan Verma and Aditya Kaicker last year amidst the pandemic, the startup aims to help people prevent, manage, and reverse Type 2 Diabetes. Through interactive gamified approach, it offers a clinically proven and personalised digital programme to beat the disease by helping users reduce HbA1c and lose weight.

The fresh round of funding will be used to strengthen its coaching academy, build the core team, and upgrade its technology platform.

Rohan Verma, Co-founder and CEO, Breathe Well-being said,

"Our programme addresses 70 million diabetic people who feel that they have no choice but to stay on medications. This number is set to touch 130 million by 2025. The current fundraise comes at a crucial point in our journey as we are seeing significant traction both on the users' and coaches' side. The funds raised will help us grow our capabilities both from tech and coaches' perspective and also enable us to scale exponentially.” He added that the startup is gaining visibility through word-of-mouth.

The startup claims to have impacted over 10,000 users to lose weight, reduce blood sugar, and prevent other health complications.

Anurag Ramdasan, Principal and Head of Investments, 3one4 Capital commented that the startup has a unique delivery model with direct to consumer, community and coach driven modes.

“Rohan and Aditya have shown amazing insights in building this company and their strong approach to first principles and fundamentals have us excited to lead their round. Breathe Well-being has a phenomenal team with deep expertise in healthcare, community and lifestyle management and we think are perfectly positioned in creating a healthcare revolution in the digital delivery space and we are super excited to be part of this journey,” he added.

Backed by Silicon Valley based prestigious accelerator Y Combinator, the startup is offering special yoga classes at free of cost amidst the second second wave of COVID-19.