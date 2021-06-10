[Funding alert] Tech-based mentorship platform MentorKart raises $150K led by Startup Buddy’s founders

New Delhi-based mentorship patented platform MentorKart on Thursday announced that it has raised $150,000 in seed round led by Amit Singal and Manish Aggarwal, Founders of Startup Buddy.

In a statement, MentorKart said it will utilise the funds for go-to-market plans and further enhance its platform, strengthen its tech capabilities, and build new products. The startup is also looking to expand its team across tech, product, and marketing, the statement added.

“We at MentorKart are focussed on our mission to make the youth of India future ready. As we see, there is a huge demand for mentoring among the youth and we believe that in the next few years, MentorKart will become a true cart of mentoring for India’s aspiring youth,” said Ashish Khare, Founder, MentorKart.

Founders (L-R): Ashish Khare and SK Mohanty

Launched in 2020 by Ashish Khare and SK Mohanty, MentorKart offers specialised mentorship programmes for students, working professionals, and entrepreneurs. The platform also offers learning through live sessions with industry experts, structured workshops, masterclasses, and 1:1 personalised interaction with mentors.

Vijay Sethi, Chief Mentor, and who recently joined as the Chairman of Advisory Board, said, "Over the last few months, I have seen huge traction among students and entrepreneurs for mentoring. Mentorkart, with its unique methodology for personalised mentoring and a dedicated team, has a pool of experienced mentors who are working relentlessly in the journey of making the youth of India future-ready."

"This round of funding will help us to take Mentorkart to next level and make it ready to launch the next set of programmes," he added.

Mentorkart claims to have shown significant traction among its target customers and already thousands of mentees and hundreds of mentors have joined the platform. The startup has plans of global expansions and it is currently in advance talks for the same.

Amit Singal, Co-founder, Startup Buddy, who is very active with his investment in startups since 2015, added that investment in MentorKart is a strategic move into this upcoming domain of mentorship.