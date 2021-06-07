Maharashtra Startup Week 2021: Make a difference with the government at scale with your innovation

Braving the challenges that pandemic threw its way, India’s startup ecosystem continues to grow in exciting directions as it seeks to solve some of the most pressing challenges of our times. Despite being home to some of the most successful and innovative solutions, the ecosystem needs a stronger push to nurture innovation by way of more funding, mentorship and pilot opportunities for up-and-coming startups.

The Government of Maharashtra has been encouraging and empowering startups to drive impact with disruptive ideas. The state’s annual flagship event Maharashtra Startup Week is aimed at procuring and deploying innovative solutions developed by startups on a pilot basis. The event also offers stakeholders of the startup ecosystem opportunities to connect and network with each other to explore new avenues.

Back with its fourth edition, the Maharashtra Startup Week is inviting startups from sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, skilling, sustainability (clean energy, water, waste management, etc), smart infra and mobility, and governance.

The winners of the first three editions of the Maharashtra Startup Week are now working closely with government agencies like the National Health Mission, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, municipal corporations, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Department of Skill Development, Employment, & Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Department.

Applications for the Maharashtra Startup Week 2021 are now open and will remain so till June 15, 2021. Click here to know more and to apply.

A platform for fostering innovation and enabling growth

The Maharashtra Startup Week is a one-of-its-kind platform to engage bilaterally with the state’s government to support startups and innovators. This event is carefully crafted to ensure that deserving innovations from across the country get the support they need to grow at scale.

The Top 100 startups will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services to an esteemed panel of government officials, investors, incubators, and experts from the industry and academia. They will also get access to workshops, investor connect sessions, AWS Credits*, a free ticket to Sankalp Forum GLOBAL SUMMIT 2021 among other benefits from the Startup Week partner network.

The top 24 startups can further empower their growth journey with a work order of up to Rs 15 lakh. These pilots will be executed with various government departments and entities under Government of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra State Innovation Society will also extend its support to the 24 winning startups for up to 12 months by way of access to experts from the government, data, mentors and any other means necessary to implement the pilot projects.

The Startup Week is scheduled to take place from August 9 – 13, 2021. If you are a startup with an innovative offering and are looking to make a difference at scale, apply to the Maharashtra Startup Week today. Click here to apply. Last date for applications is June 15, 2021.