From Just Rs. 12 to a Dazzling 12000 Cr Fortune: The Rise of the Diamond King

Savjibhai Dholakia, an epitome of the quintessential rags-to-riches story, is a figure of inspiration and entrepreneurial success. Born on April 12, 1962, in the small village of Dudhala, Amreli, Gujarat, Dholakia's journey is a testament to perseverance and hard work.

Coming from a humble farming family, his educational journey was cut short at the tender age of 13 due to financial constraints. In 1977, with just Rs 12.50 in his pocket, which barely covered his bus fare, Savjibhai embarked on a journey to Surat to join his uncle in the diamond trade. This initial sum would later symbolise the foundation of his future empire. Starting with a job at a Surat factory earning a modest salary of Rs 179 per month, Dholakia saved diligently, putting aside Rs 39 each month. This discipline and foresight laid the groundwork for his future success.

In 1984, along with his brothers Himmat and Tulsi, Savjibhai founded Hari Krishna Exporters, marking the transition from employee to entrepreneur. The company, which operates in both the diamond and textile sectors, has grown significantly over the years, employing a workforce of over 6000 people by 2014. This growth is underscored by the establishment of Hari Krishna Exports Private Limited in 1992, which Dholakia co-founded with his three brothers - Ghanshyam, Himmat, and Tulsi. The success of the company is evident in its expansion, including the launch of a jewelry brand, KISNA, in 2005, which has become India's largest diamond jewelry brand with over 6,250 outlets across the country.

Dholakia's success is not just measured in financial terms but also in his extraordinary generosity and leadership. Known for his extravagant Diwali bonuses, he has gifted his employees with houses, cars, and mopeds, and in some cases, even Mercedes cars as a token of appreciation. In one remarkable instance, after the passing of an employee named Dilip, Dholakia gave Dilip's widow a check for one crore rupees. His philosophy of prioritising family and employee well-being over business has created a legacy of empathy and diligence, reflecting his belief in the importance of manpower, happiness, and security.

His net worth as of 2023 is estimated to be around 1.5 billion dollars, equivalent to approximately Rs 12,000 crores. Despite his immense wealth and success, Savjibhai Dholakia remains grounded and committed to social causes, including environmental conservation. He dedicates significant time and resources to planting trees and water conservation, believing that these are the true legacies that will benefit future generations.