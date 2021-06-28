[Funding alert] Physician engagement startup Doceree raises undisclosed amount in pre-Series A round

New Jersey-based Doceree Inc on Monday announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A funding led by existing and new investors.

The healthtech startup plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand its programmatic offerings and advancing the efficiency and effectiveness of physician marketing.

﻿Doceree﻿ claims to be the world’s first programmatic physician engagement platform, aiming to address the problem of the rising cost of healthcare by bringing efficiency and effectiveness to physician engagement. It is the only platform in this category that owns all three components of an Ad Exchange – SSP, DSP and DMP.

After launching in 2019, ﻿Doceree﻿ has now been working with five of the top 10 pharmaceutical manufacturers and three global advertising agency networks. It is slated to expand to Europe later this year.

Dr Harshit Jain, Founder and CEO of Doceree, said,

“Being able to garner a positive cash flow within a year of our commencement in the first launch market validates the capabilities of our platform in elevating business outcomes in the pharma and healthcare sector,”

“The additional monetary inflow reinforces the benefits of our platform and enables us to introduce new digital technologies to evolve the physician marketing category.”

In May 2020, Doceree raised seed funding of $1 million from angel investors in the United States and India. The company has bolstered its team to up to 75 members with industry veterans from Amazon, Adobe, Sprinklr, and Experian.

The pre-Series A round is a bridge round and Doceree has already started the process of raising Series A from global investors, the company stated.

Harsh Gupta, who participated in this round through his family office, stated,

“Doceree is transforming physician marketing ecosystem during a period when pharma marketers are focusing on digital initiatives. As the industry needs more effective AI-powered solutions, Doceree’s dynamic programmatic platform provides significant advantages for pharmaceutical and healthcare corporations to elevate their marketing strategies.”

