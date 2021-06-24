Mukesh Ambani says JioMart merchants crossed 3L and kirana orders grew 3X in a year

In a year since it launched operations, JioMart has digitised over three lakh small merchants and shopkeepers across 150 cities in India.

Kirana orders have seen a growth of 3X, and order frequency has doubled on the grocery commerce platform, Mukesh Ambani revealed at RIL's 44th AGM on Thursday.

"JioMart registered over 6.5 lakh peak orders in a single day. Its growth is a testament to its already loyal customer base, 80 percent of whom are repeat shoppers. JioMart new commerce's aim is to transform and grow the small merchant ecosystem," Ambani said.

Expansion across cities is well underway and JioMart plans to onboard over 1 crore merchant partners over the next three years.

Earlier this month, Reliance Industries had revealed in its annual report that JioMart gets more than half its orders from India's Tier II and III cities. From grocery and essentials, the platform has expanded to selling apparels and electronics as well.

Photo: RIL

Growth of Reliance Retail

JioMart is housed under Reliance Retail, which is India's largest retail chain by stores. It also employs two lakh people and has created 65,000 new jobs over the last one year. RIL claims that its retail division is a leader in each category — grocery, electronics, and apparel.

Ambani shared,

"As India's largest grocery retailer, Reliance Retail sold over a billion units of groceries or about 30 lakh units per day. Our grocery staff operated on the frontline of crisis ensuring availability of essential products to our customers and kirana partners."

"Over the next three years, we shall further create employment for over 10 lakh people and enable the livelihoods for many more," he added.

Reliance Retail's revenues for the year stood at Rs 153,818 crore. Chairman Ambani further shared that RIL's lifestyle commerce business, AJIO (also housed under Reliance Retail) now contributes over 25 percent to its apparel business.

The apparel business sold over 18 crore units in the year, with a peak of 5 lakh units a day. "Our omni commerce capabilities allow us to deliver an unparalleled service proposition across 1,300 cities," Ambani stated.