[Funding alert] AI-based edtech startup SP Robotic Works raises $3M in Series A round

AI-based edutainment startup SP Robotic Works has raised $3 million in Series A round led by Mount Judi India Growth Fund. The funding round witnessed additional participation from BCCL and its existing investors Indian Angel Network and multiple renowned Angel Investors like Ajai Chowdhry (Founder, HCL), Raman Roy (Chairman and Managing Director - Quatrro), and others.

The startup said the funds raised will be used to strengthen and amplify its user base and expand the product portfolio.

Commenting on the Investment, Sneha Priya, Co-founder and CEO at SP Robotic Works, said,

“SP Robotic Works believes in building a scalable and highly qualitative platform that can enable practical learning of concepts in a fun way. As a means to scale with quality, we developed SPARKY which today teaches all our customers in a personalised manner – a best teacher for every student."

"The aim is to encourage children to develop a liking for the practical aspect of concepts that will enable a boost in their cognitive, problem solving and logical thinking skills. The funding will help us to further take this ambition to new heights and diversify our product portfolio and strengthen our user base”.

The D2C (Direct to Consumer) startup, founded by Sneha Priya and Pranavan, claims to be using its unique pedagogy of learn, build, and collaborate to engage its students in the robotics, drone, and coding technologies today, and plans to foray into Math & Science with this Series A funding.

Talking about the investment, Vedamoorthy Namasivayam, General Partner at Mount Judi India Growth Fund, who is also an incoming board member to SPRW, said, “The SP Robotic Works team has a deep understanding of the edtech landscape in India and has created a revolutionary learning platform with their AI based teacher – “SPARKY” to provide personalised gamified learning experience to each of its students. Its Maker Lab network across India perfectly complements its AI based teaching platform – ‘SPARKY”, setting the base for strong penetration and growth. We appreciate the practical and hands-on learning pedagogical approach at affordable fees, which enable more children to enjoy during the learning process.”

“SP Robotics is all about bringing problem solving ability to students. This fundraise is to make them enjoy science and math as well as they did with ranger and codey. I'm very glad supporting SPRW journey as Sneha Priya and Pranavan push the edtech space into the next orbit," said Nagaraja Prakasam, lead investor, IAN, and incoming board member, and also the Founder Chairman of Native Lead Foundation that has co-invested in this round.

With the new investment of $3 million, SP Robotic Works stands at a total of $4 million investment throughout seed, pre-Series A, and Series A funding round with marquee angel networks on its cap table consisting of Indian Angel Network, The Chennai Angels, Native Angel Network, and Malabar Angel Network.