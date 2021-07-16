Slang Labs, the In-App Voice Assistant tech startup, has raised an undisclosed round of funding from Google Assistant Investments Program along with 100x Entrepreneurs. Existing investor Endiya Partners along with angel investors – Velu Murugan and Thomas George also participated.

Founded in 2017, Slang Labs said it has become one of the first player in the In-App Voice Assistant space globally to be backed by Google.

“We are glad to be part of the Google Assistant Investments program. This investment by Google emphasises the importance of Voice inside Apps, and highlights the most significant technology trend for this decade – Voice,” said Kumar Rangarajan, Slang Labs Co-Founder.

Slang Labs co-founder Kumar Rangarajan

According to Kumar, there is an increased demand for this technology during the pandemic. The startup believes through this technology, consumers will be able to do online transactions in their apps through voice and in their preferred language.

Slang In-App Voice Assistant is the flagship product of the startup, and it claims that it is pre-trained to understand the needs of several domains, and can be consumed inside existing apps using its voice assistant as a service platform.

Slang Labs said this delivery model reduces the time-to-market by up to 90 percent for brands to embed a highly accurate, multilingual voice assistant inside their mobile and web apps. The platform has been integrated with leading apps by P&G, Udaan, BigBasket, Redbus, Shine and SpiceJet.

According to Slang Labs, enabling multilingual voice-based interactions inside their apps, even if the visual language of the app continues to be in English, is an opportunity for businesses to easily solve these problems, and quickly reach the 400+ million users in Tier 2 markets and beyond.

Launched in 2018, the Google Assistant Investment Program supports early-stage companies that are moving the voice and assistance ecosystem forward across a diverse range of fields, from travel to games. The program provides access to Google engineers, product managers, and design experts to share technical guidance and product development feedback, as well as features and tools so startups can bring their product to market as quickly as possible.

