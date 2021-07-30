Creative automation platform ﻿Rocketium﻿ has raised $3.2 million as a part of its Series A funding round. The company stated that the current round saw participation from Emergent Ventures, 1Crowd, LetsVenture, and Blume Ventures.

Prior to this round, Rocketium had raised a pre-Series A round of $1 million in 2018, with participation from 1Crowd and Blume Ventures.

The company will use the funds towards expansion in the US and for building a world-class product.

Satej Sirur, Founder and CEO of Rocketium, said “We are thrilled to see Rocketium enhancing the work of growth marketers and designers alike. We operate in a unique space that straddles marketing and design operations, and this new round of funding will help us drive the next stage of product development and global expansion.”

Founded in 2015 by Satej, an alumnus of Cornell and ISB, and Anurag Dwivedi, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, Rocketium enables rapid, high-volume creative production that enables marketers to launch impactful campaigns at speed and scale for display advertising, push, and in-app engagement.

Ankur Jain, Founder and Partner of Emergent Ventures, said "While the pace of digital change and innovation has increased exponentially in recent years, the tools and processes for creative development have not kept up — and this is hindering brilliant marketing ideas from reaching their true potential. This is why we’re excited to partner with Rocketium, and bolster the company’s mission to dramatically accelerate design and marketing operations for greater impact.

"From high-volume content production to data-driven campaign optimisation, Rocketium is challenging traditional organisational silos to deliver a product that is truly loved and relied on by performance marketers and designers alike."

The startup already works with companies in 14 countries. Companies such as BigBasket, Cure.fit, Meesho, and Urban Company rely on Rocketium to increase design productivity by up to 90 percent and streamline key processes across the campaign lifecycle.

Close to 300 million internet users see and engage with visuals made with Rocketium. The company stated it combines the best of human creativity with AI-powered automation to unburden designers and marketers from mundane, repetitive tasks so they can focus on staying inspired for higher-value work.