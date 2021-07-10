[Jobs Roundup] Here's how you can land a role at ecommerce fulfilment platform Shiprocket

Earlier this week, Delhi-based ecommerce fulfilment platform Shiprocket raised $41.3 million (Rs 305 crore) in Series D1 funding.

The round was co-led by PayPal Ventures, the corporate VC arm of PayPal, Info Edge Ventures, an investment fund backed by publicly listed Info Edge and Temasek Holdings, along with existing investor Bertelsmann India Investments.

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket became profitable in FY19 and is on track to close this financial year at $100 million in ARR. The company currently processes more than five million monthly shipments, enabling more than 100,000 sellers to sell directly to their consumers across India.

Shiprocket will deploy the freshly infused capital towards aggressive core product expansion and R&D, talent acquisition, and adjacent product development that can help retailers enhance the post-order consumer experience.

Team at Shiprocket

If you'd like to be a part of Shiprocket's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Product Manager - Roadmap and Design

Location: Delhi

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the candidate is expected to own multi-channel commerce, inventory management, templates, front-end UI, back-end user interface and flows, user onboarding processes and analytics, and work in a cross-functional team environment with engineers, marketers, copyrighters, designers, senior management, and more.

For more information, click here.

Business/Data Analyst

Location: Delhi

Experience required: 2-4 years

As a business/data analyst, responsibilities include enhancing data collection procedures to include information relevant for building business analytics, selecting features, building and optimising classifiers using machine learning techniques, data mining, pocessing, cleansing, and verifying the integrity of data used for analysis, and more.

For more information, click here.

Product UX Designer

Location: Delhi

Experience required: 2-5 years

In this role, the product designer will gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers, organise and analyse research findings, assist in wireframing, sketching, prototyping, and creating user flows, identify and troubleshoot UX problems, bring in a good understanding of mobile-first and responsive design, and more.

For more information, click here.

Senior Director - Engineering

Location: Delhi

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the senior director will internalise and understand the company's vision and objectives towards mid/large-size enterprises in India, work in a cross-functional team environment engaging with engineers, sales leadership, and seller success departments in addition to senior management, work with product management to set roadmaps, and more.

For more information, click here.

PHP Developer - Laravel

Location: Delhi

Experience required: N/A

The PHP developer will develop, record, and maintain cutting-edge web-based PHP applications for Shiprocket's platform, build innovative, state-of-the-art applications and collaborate with the UX team, prepare and maintain all applications utilising standard development tools, develop backend data services and contribute to increasing existing APIs, and more.

For more information, click here.

