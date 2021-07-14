Prashan Agarwal, Aniket Lila launch online spiritual and wellness platform OMI

Former Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal, along with Aniket Lila from Nexus Venture Partners, has announced the launch of an online spiritual and wellness platform, OMI.

According to the official statement, OMI has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Nexus Venture Partners. The platform aims to combine ancient Vedic methods with a new-age lifestyle to help people find solutions to their problems.

Representational Image

Prashan explains that the funding will be deployed to hire talent across product, technology, and operations. Prashan, who earlier served as the CEO of Gaana, stepped down from the role in March this year after a five-year stint.

Speaking about OMI, Aniket explains that the platform will act as a spiritual guide and help bring the benefits of Vedic methods to millennials.

"We are disrupting what is nearly a 4,000-year old market in India by bringing the best of what ancient India has to offer to millennials through a convenient, private, holistic, and personalised platform. OMI will be your personal spiritual guide. Our mission is to make the world a happier place. Most Indians are spiritual and this presents us with a blue ocean opportunity,” Aniket Lila said in a statement.

According to Aniket, OMI’s aim is to improve the well-being of 10 million people in five years. It is working to create the largest spiritual wellness community in the world. Users can consult with OMI’s ‘Astro Guides’ on the platform and get access to personalised wellness and remedy plan, including activities such as meditation, chanting mantras, affirmations, and journaling.

He adds that OMI will also expand and add many more services on its platform to help people improve their spiritual wellness.

“Today, the world is faced with a multitude of changes in terms of the way we live, connect, embrace, the unprecedented things we go through, and this has had an impact on the spiritual, devotional, and mental well-being of all of us. Alongside, the internet and digital payment penetration amongst the Indian population is at an all-time high and growing. These dynamics make the market ripe for innovation in this category," Prashan said in a statement.

Pratik Poddar, Principal at Nexus Venture Partners, explained that not many players had addressed the market in a millennial centric way. “We are excited to partner with Prashan and Aniket. Having known the founders for many years, I am very excited to get a chance to work with them to disrupt this $10 billion market," he adds.