Sequoia India expands its leadership team amid funding boom

﻿Sequoia Capital India﻿, one of the largest investment firms in the country, promoted five members to their leadership team amid an investment boom in the startup ecosystem.

"We are promoting five new Managing Directors to the investment advisory team at Sequoia India: two of them in our venture capital advisory team and three of them in the growth equity advisory team," the venture capital firm said in a release.

While Ashish Agarwal and Harshjit Sethi were promoted as managing directors in the venture team, Ishaan Mittal, Tejeshwi Sharma and Sakshi Chopra joined the growth investing team.

Sequoia India's promoted cohort (L-R) Ashish Agarwal, Harshit Sethi, Sakshi Copra, Ishaan Mittal and Tejeshwi Sharma. Credit: Sequoia India

While Harshjit — who worked on investment deals for BharatPe and Darwin Box, among others — joined the firm in 2015, Ashish onboarded in February 2013. He has worked with marquee startups including Ola Cabs, Rebel Foods, and Stanza Living.

Sakshi, who has worked with Sequoia for over a decade, and is described as the "go-to" person for investments in consumer-tech and consumer startups, has advised firms including Wakefit, Indigo Paints, and Purplle. Ishaan, who has also been with the firm for at least a decade, worked with startups including Urban Ladder, MamaEarth, and Awfis.

"Our true north at Sequoia India is to relentlessly focus on helping founders win. These new promotions are yet another step in that direction. Our new managing directors bring close to 40 years of collective experience working with over 50 startups in this region, and we think they will make very impactful contributions to the journeys of some of the most important startups in our region," the release stated.

Sequoia India was formed in 2006 after WestBridge Capital merged with the entity. The then four founding members — KP Balaraj, SK Jain, Sandeep Singhal, and Sumir Chadha — left Sequoia in 2011 to revive their WestBridge Capital.

The internet boom in India, due to the pandemic, has enabled Sequoia India to back early-stage startups, similar to other venture capitalist firms.