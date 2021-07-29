Swiggy launches Emergency Support Services to assist delivery partners

To ensure the safety of delivery partners on the road foodtech unicorn ﻿Swiggy﻿ has introduced Emergency Support Services (ESS). These will encompass various options to cater to the needs of delivery partners during an emergency or mishap.

A statement from the company said this will include a 24*7 hotline number, emergency cards for delivery partners, and a direct link to the local police and ambulance service via an SOS button on the Delivery Partner app.

The emergency cards will carry a hotline number, name and blood group of the partner, emergency contact number, and basic response steps to guide the bystanders to quickly identify the delivery partner and provide the right support in their time of need.

The programme also offers additional financial assistance to delivery partners during their recovery from an illness or injury. Along with accident cover and medical insurance, which covers their hospital expenses, Swiggy will incorporate recovery pay, covering their average weekly pay-out for the entire recovery period. Swiggy already has a COVID Cover for its delivery partners since April 2020.

Earlier this month, Swiggy had closed $1.25 billion in fundraise by Softbank Vision Fund and existing investor Prosus.

The company had stated its fundraise has been oversubscribed following a strong interest from investors. Swiggy has also expanded its pick-up and drop service, Swiggy Genie, to 65 cities, and deepened the presence of its meat delivery service in key markets. Supr Daily, Swiggy’s daily grocery delivery service, present across major Indian cities, is reaching new users every month.

