Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal joins magicpin board as independent director

﻿Zomato﻿ co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has joined Gurugram-based fintech app ﻿Magicpin﻿ as an independent director.

Founded by Anshoo Sharma and Brij Bhushan, savings app magicpin connects hyperlocal merchants and brands with customers. It is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Waterbridge, and Samsung.

According to a press statement, Deepinder Goyal joined the existing board and advisors, which includes Bejul Somaia (MD, Lightspeed Venture Partners), Vivek Gambhir (CEO, boAt Lifestyle), and Manish Kheterpal (MD, Waterbridge).

Magicpin co-founder & CEO Anshoo Sharma

ALSO READ How social rewards startup Magicpin went from a slump to a GMV of over $1 billion

Speaking on joining the board, Deepinder Goyal said, “I am delighted to join the magicpin board. They are a high-quality team, and I am excited about how they are being a driver of growth for local merchants across categories. I am looking forward to contributing to the company's success.”

Get connected to Zomato

Launched in 2016, magicpin today has over 1.5 lakh merchants on the platform, serving 50 lakh consumers across 50 cities. It also launched the OrderHere platform that enables local merchants to set up their online store within minutes and serve online customers.

The startup simplifies catalogue creation and management for local merchants and brands and offers seamlessly integrated payments and logistics from top logistics providers in India, including Shadowfax, Dunzo, Rapido, and Loadshare.

Anshoo Sharma, Co-founder and CEO, magicpin, said, “We are excited about Deepinder joining our board. He brings a wealth of experience from scaling up Zomato into the tech giant it is today. We are looking forward to his guidance and mentorship as we step into our next phase of growth.”

Get connected to Zomato

The company said magicpin is poised to scale up merchants and brands on its platform for online and in-store demand. It is already driving over $1 billion in annual revenue for its existing partners and continues to grow at a rapid pace.

Get connected to Zomato