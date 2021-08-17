BabyChakra targets Rs 500 Cr revenue in 3 years post-MyGlamm’s acquisition

Beauty brand MyGlamm has acquired BabyChakra, an online mother and babycare brand, for an undisclosed amount. This and many other mergers and acquisitions in India’s direct-to-customer (D2C) space indicates the growing market.

With this acquisition, MyGlamm will expand into the mother and babycare category with BabyChakra’s Founder and CEO, Naiyya Saggi, leading the said vertical.

MyGlamm raised $71.3 million in its latest funding round with the vision to scale its business in the South Asian market.

This alignment with BabyChakra, MyGlamm says, will build a content-to-commerce platform with an investment of Rs 100 crore over three years.

On the other hand, BabyChakra will continue to operate as a singular brand.

“The mom-baby category is a large one in India. The penetration is really low, as low as 15 percent. The way forward is to educate, evangelise mothers about the benefits of taking care of themselves and their children, and products that meet that purpose,” Naiyya tells YourStory Daily Dispatch on the brand’s future with MyGlamm.

BabyChakra was launched in 2015, and has been providing products to over 2.5 million mothers, specifically for childcare and parenting needs.

It builds its products via engaging with the community to understand their needs and personalising products according to Indian mothers. For insights on product development, the D2C startup is associated with over 3,500 healthcare practitioners.

“We will continue investing in our data stack, product journeys, and focus on driving the vision of BabyChakra to be the largest platform for mothers in India very aggressively and rapidly,” Naiyya said on the brand’s investment thesis. This investment will also be directed towards enhancing the brand’s D2C journey through the MyGlamm partnership.

According to a report, the baby care products market in India is expected to grow by $26.35 billion between 2021 and 2025. This market is witnessing an increase in internet penetration, availability of baby care products, and a growing number of nuclear families that can be attributed to the growth of this segment.

BabyChakra is eyeing a revenue of Rs 500 crore in the next three to five years.

“With the MyGlamm partnership, and the depth of experience and distribution they have, both online and offline, there is some rapid growth anticipated,” Naiyya said on the brand’s targets for FY22.

The brand has a lineup of 40-60 products in various categories. It is aiming to become the largest platform for parents in the childcare paradigm.