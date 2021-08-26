Flipkart expands supply chain network in Karnataka to create over 14,000 jobs

India’s leading ecommerce marketplace ﻿Flipkart﻿ has announced the expansion of its supply chain network in Karnataka with three new fulfilment and sortation centres, which are expected to create over 14,000 jobs.

These new facilities located at Kolar, Hubli, and Anekal are collectively spread across nearly 7 lakh square feet, and have a storage capacity of 15.6 lakh cubic feet.

In a statement, Flipkart said the three new facilities are launched ahead of the upcoming festive season, with an aim to support over 10,500 sellers. It will serve the sellers of large appliances, furniture, mobiles, apparel, and electronics.

The new fulfilment centres of Flipkart in Karnataka

Fulfilment centres are specialised facilities where products are received from sellers across the region, processed and packed, and then sent to sortation centres and delivery hubs for delivery to the customers.

Flipkart has nine supply chain facilities, including fulfilment and sortation hubs in Karnataka spread across nearly 23 lakh square feet area, creating more than 26,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who inaugurated these centres virtually, said, “The supply chain infrastructure expansion in the state including North Karnataka, will spur economic activity and create large scale entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in the state and we assure Flipkart of the full support of the government in its endeavour.”

According to Flipkart, over the past few years, Karnataka has emerged as a strong market for ecommerce with lakhs of new customers, sellers and kirana partners turning to ecommerce to meet their requirements while making use of the entrepreneurship opportunities.

The company also is making e-commerce more inclusive as the Flipkart app has an interface in 11 Indian languages, including Kannada, Telugu Tamil and Malayalam among others.

On the launch of the new facilities, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, said, “The new state-of-the-art facilities will help in fueling economic growth while setting a benchmark in the industry and make Karnataka even more attractive for ecommerce operations for all stakeholders, including sellers, MSMEs, small farmers, Kiranas, and artisans.”