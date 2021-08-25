[Funding alert] Agritech robotics startup TartanSense raises $5M in Series A from FMC, Omnivore, Blume Ventures

Agritech robotics startup ﻿TartanSense﻿ has announced it has raised $5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by FMC Ventures and Omnivore, with participation from existing investor Blume Ventures.

With this round, the total funds raised by TartanSense adds to $ 7million.

TartanSense builds small agricultural robots, equipped with AI-assisted computer vision, to help small farms reduce their expenditures and improve their incomes.

Based in Bengaluru, TartanSense was founded in 2015 by Jaisimha Rao, an alumnus of Carnegie Mellon University, who returned to India after working as a quant on Wall Street.

The startup helps smallholder farmers who struggle with low yields, primarily driven by two reasons - poor chemical spraying techniques and unreliable farm labour with TartanSense's robots. These are an affordable precision agriculture solution for all major farming activities - sowing, spraying, weeding, and harvesting - which simultaneously drive down cultivation costs while improving crop yields.

TartanSense robot - BladeRunner

The startup claims that it's latest robot BladeRunner can identify, precisely locate, and mechanically uproot undesirable weeds as well as spot spray on the desired crop, reducing chemical usage by 45 percent as well as increasing weeding efficiency by seven times.

Jaisimha Rao, Founder, TartanSense, said,

“Our mission is to make smallholder farmers wealthier by shipping monetisable robots. TartanSense will have the world’s largest fleet of agriculture robots in the next 18 months. We are grateful to have amazing investors like FMC Ventures, Omnivore, and Blume Ventures backing us in our passion to empower farmers.”

Amar Singh, Managing Director at FMC Ventures, remarked, “TartanSense is a pioneer in ground-based precision spraying in India. With growers’ interest in mind, it has developed a unique, low-cost precision application technology with a very high level of accuracy. FMC Ventures is excited to support TartanSense as they combine artificial intelligence and robotics to improve how growers apply crop inputs.”

Mark Kahn, Managing Partner at Omnivore, observed, “TartanSense’s innovation in precision agritech can accelerate the transformation of Indian agriculture. We were privileged to be one of the first institutional investors in TartanSense and remain so as the startup reaches new milestones.”

Karthik B Reddy, Managing Partner, Blume Ventures, said,

“Jaisimha and team TartanSense have been committed to solve large scale agri problems for farmers since we first met three years ago. By building one of the most robust computer-vision led weeding technologies for Indian conditions, we are excited to invest further. We believe TartanSense will reach many corners of global farming and will best solve for several precision farming use cases”.

