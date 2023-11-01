Chaabi: The WhatsApp-Based AI Upskilling Tool for India's Workforce

Chaabi: Rewriting the Narrative for India's Blue-Collar Workforce

In the heart of Gurgaon, 2022 witnessed the birth of a vision. A vision to harness the power of technology, to bridge the widening gap between employer expectations and the skills of the blue-collar workforce. Thus, chaabi was born - a groundbreaking platform turning the dream of upskilling India's vast workforce into reality, right through their most familiar app, WhatsApp.

A Founder's Inspiring Voyage: Puneet Dhiman

Behind chaabi stands Puneet Dhiman, a man with over 12 years of unparalleled experience in marketing and strategy, holding positions at giants like Google and startups like Shiprocket. An alumnus of Anand Engineering College and UIAMS, Chandigarh, Puneet's journey from these esteemed institutions to launching a startup in the HRTECH sector is a tale of perseverance and passion.

"I, hailing from a humble background, firmly believe that job-ready skills are the gateway to long-term success," Puneet remarks. His story is a testament to his belief that hard work and dedication can triumph over one's educational and social background.

A Revolution Through WhatsApp

The heart of chaabi lies in its unique approach to learning. Instead of introducing yet another app, chaabi utilized WhatsApp, the nation's preferred communication medium, ensuring training becomes as familiar and accessible as chatting with a friend. "Imagine a world where the workforce can seamlessly access and absorb vital training right on their WhatsApp," envisions the chaabi team.

With the power of AI, the platform provides training in over 10 vernacular languages, ensuring everyone, regardless of their linguistic background, has a fair shot at upskilling.

The Inspiration: Serving Bharat

The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light the vulnerabilities of India's massive blue-collar workforce. "India's blue-collar workforce constitutes a staggering 500 million plus individuals, and during these trying times, a significant portion of them found themselves unemployed," Puneet recalls. The adversity kindled a fire in Puneet, "This stark reality fueled my determination to create a solution," he adds.

Lessons and Anecdotes: The Power of Vernacular

"The transformative power of vernacular language became evident during our company's early stages," Puneet shares, recalling the difficulties workers faced grasping concepts when not presented in their native language. "The moment we switched to vernacular language, everything changed," he emphasised, underscoring the importance of language in effective training.

The Road Ahead

Chaabi's vision is clear: to be the "FIRST AI-powered training & upskilling platform for blue-collar workers that works." Puneet and his team are driven to harness advancements in AI, ML, AR, and VR, to build the most advanced training platform for their target audience.

In a world where technology is rapidly evolving, chaabi stands as a beacon of hope, showing that technology, when used right, can pave the way for a brighter, more skilled future.