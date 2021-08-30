Bengaluru-based extracurricular learning startup, Spark Studio has secured an investment from Y Combinator as part of the latter's S21 batch.

Launched in February 2021 by Anushree Goenka, Kaustubh Khade and Namita Goel, Spark Studio has already scaled to 7,000 users across nine different countries. With Y Combinator’s investment, Spark Studio will invest in building an engaging platform with superlative content and curriculum.

Anushree Goenka, Co-founder and CEO, Spark Studio said,

“Y Combinator’s belief in the Indian extracurricular learning space is a validation of our model. Learning has shifted online and parents are looking for quality classes that they can meaningfully engage their children in.”

(From L to R): Kaustubh Khade, Namita Goel and Anushree Goenka

Spark Studio has over 15 courses across music, communications, and visual arts. Parents enrol their kids in courses such as debate, storytelling, photography, stop motion animation, guitar and keyboard.

“Kids love Spark Studio classes. It’s the one class in the week they remind their parents that they have to attend. It comes down to designing great classroom experiences and delivering on quality as we scale,” added Goel, who heads curriculum.

The extracurricular market in India is a $50 billion market, recently aided by the National Education Policy mandating extracurriculars to be on par with academics. Spark Studio has built courses with artists and pedagogy experts, that can be delivered online by experienced educators and award-winning artists, all in the convenience of home. Small batch sizes ensure personal attention, interactive learning and creation in and out of class.

“At an early stage of building the company, working with the partners at Y Combinator has given us monumental insight into global ed-tech product practices. Like our young kids, we’re constantly learning,” said Khade.

San Francisco-based Y Combinator, which has previously backed unicorns such as Airbnb, Meesho and Razorpay has invested in Spark Studio as part of their S21 batch.

“We’re excited about the size of the Indian edtech market and the strength of the founding team at Spark Studio.”, said Tim Brady of Y Combinator. Y Combinator saw 17,000 applications for the summer program (S21), and have chosen to invest in only 400 companies globally.

YourStory’s flagship startup-tech and leadership conference will return virtually for its 13th edition on October 25-30, 2021. Sign up for updates on TechSparks or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

For more on TechSparks 2021, click here.

Applications are now open for Tech30 2021, a list of 30 most promising tech startups from India. Apply or nominate an early-stage startup to become a Tech30 2021 startup here.